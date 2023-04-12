IIT Jodhpur Application 2023 Begins for MBA in Fintech and Cybersecurity, Check Details Here

IIT Jodhpur Applications 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) is inviting applications for MBA in fintech and cybersecurity. Candidates who wish to pursue the programme must apply on the official website i.e. iitj.ac.in. The authorities will close the application form on April 23, 2023. Candidates are advised to register before the deadline.

Candidates who belong to the unreserved, OBC-NCL & EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Whereas, those who fall under the SC/ST/PWD category must pay Rs 500. Only eligible candidates can apply for the programme. The admission is being offered by the School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

MBA Program in FinTech and Cyber Security in 3 modes

The programme will be delivered in 3 modes. Interested candidates can check out the modes below.

Mode 1: 1st year at SME IITJ and 2nd year at SUNY Albany

Mode 2: Both 1st year and 2nd year at SME IITJ

Mode 3: This will be an online (part-time) program, and the student will be expected to complete the program in six to ten semesters

Who Can Apply for IIT Jodhpur MBA Admission 2023?

Only those aspirants who fulfill the eligibility requirements will be able to apply for MBA in fintech and cybersecurity. Check eligibility criteria here-

A valid score in the Common Admissions Test 2022 (CAT).

A Bachelor’s degree of a minimum 4-year duration in engineering or technology or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

A minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or 6.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale or equivalent in the qualifying degree.

A candidate should have had at least 2 years of full-time work experience (in a relevant industry) at the time of applying to the program.

Candidates can check out the detailed eligibility criteria from the link attached below.

IITJ MBA Information Borchure 2023- Click Here

How to Fill IIT Jodhpur Application 2023?

Eligible candidates can fill out the form on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iitj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBA in fintech and cybersecurity text

Step 3: Click on application link from the brochure

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

