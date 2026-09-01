IIT Madras and UNESCO MGIEP Partner to Promote Inclusive and Experiential Learning Aligning with UN SDG 4.7

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) have collaborated to develop next-generation AI-powered immersive learning technologies for global education. The announcement was made live on the official X handle of the Institute at @iitmadras which emphasised on the importance of the partnership to lead the global education ecosystem.

The aim of the collaboration is to bring together UNESCO MGIEP’s expertise in Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) with IIT Madras’ strengths in AI, Extended Reality (XR), game design and immersive technologies. It will develop AI tools that can transform existing curricula into personalised, gamified and immersive learning experiences, seamlessly integrating SEL into everyday academic content. The initiative has been aligned with UN SDG 4.7, which aims to make learning more engaging, inclusive, experiential and learner-centric.