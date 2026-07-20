JEECUP Counselling 2026: Choice Filling for Working Professionals Starts July 23 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP released the 2026 counselling schedule for Working Professionals on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check important dates, how to download the schedule, along with the district-wise Seat and documents needed.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has officially released the 2026 counselling timeline for the working professionals on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students those who have registered they can check the full schedule on the website by entering their login details. The specific counselling track is given for working professionals looking to study polytechnic diploma programs in Uttar Pradesh. The council has provided the admission policy and full detailed instructions for the counselling process on the official website to download.
JEECUP 2026 Working Professionals Schedule: Check Here
Check out the table below for JEECUP 2026 Working Professionals Schedule, to have better understanding and to avoid confusions:
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Events
|
Dates
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Choice filling for institute and course through the applicant login portal
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July 23 to July 26, 2026
|
Document verification at Government Polytechnic, Lucknow or Government Girls Polytechnic, Lucknow with original certificates
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July 28 to July 31, 2026
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Seat allotment result declaration on candidate login
|
August 4, 2026
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Last date to complete admission at the allotted institute
|
August 14, 2026
How to Check JEECUP 2026 Working Professionals Schedule?
Candidates can check the EECUP 2026 Working Professionals Schedule by simply following the below mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website of JEECUP jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the login link for UPJEE Working Professionals 2026
- Fill the application number and password to log in
- Click and open the counselling schedule
- Download and save a copy for future reference.
JEECUP 2026: District-wise Seat of Working Professional (Amethi)
Check out the table below for the District-wise Seat of Working Professional (Amethi), to have clear and better understanding:
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Institution
|
Course Name (Code)
|
Seats
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GOVERNMENT GIRLS POLYTECHNIC, AMETHI (2211)
|
ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING (107)
|
37
|
GOVERNMENT GIRLS POLYTECHNIC, AMETHI (2211)
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING (118)
|
37
|
SANJAY GANDHI GOVERNMENT POLYTECHNIC, JAGDISHPUR, AMETHI (2221)
|
CIVIL ENGINEERING (102)
|
37
|
SANJAY GANDHI GOVERNMENT POLYTECHNIC, JAGDISHPUR, AMETHI (2221)
|
ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING (107)
|
37
|
SANJAY GANDHI GOVERNMENT POLYTECHNIC, JAGDISHPUR, AMETHI (2221)
|
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING (PRODUCTION) (113)
|
37
JEECUP 2026 Counselling Documents Required
Candidates should keep their documents ready before the counselling rounds begin. Check out the below mentioned list of documents:
- UPJEE Working Professionals 2026 rank card
- Class 10 marksheet with passing certificate
- Class 12 qualifying marksheet
- Domicile certificate of Uttar Pradesh
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Employment or experience certificate
- Recent passport-size photograph and scanned signature
- A valid government photo identity proof
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.