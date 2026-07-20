JEECUP Counselling 2026: Choice Filling for Working Professionals Starts July 23 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, has officially released the 2026 counselling timeline for the working professionals on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Students those who have registered they can check the full schedule on the website by entering their login details. The specific counselling track is given for working professionals looking to study polytechnic diploma programs in Uttar Pradesh. The council has provided the admission policy and full detailed instructions for the counselling process on the official website to download.

JEECUP 2026 Working Professionals Schedule: Check Here

Check out the table below for JEECUP 2026 Working Professionals Schedule, to have better understanding and to avoid confusions: