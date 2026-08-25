JKBOSE 10th Biannual 2026 Result Declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Direct Link to Check for Jammu and Kashmir Division

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, has released the JK Board 10th biannual result on August 25, 2026, on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in/. The Board conducts the Class 10th Bi-Annual exams across the Kashmir Division and Jammu Division (Summer/Winter Zones). This year, the JKBOSE 10th bi-annual exams were conducted from June 27 to July 20, 2026. Check the JK Board biannual result below.

Official Website Links to Check JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2026

Students can check their JKBOSE 10th biannual result on the websites given below. Apart from these, they can directly check it on the link provided above.

jkbose.nic.in

jkresults.nic.in

Check: JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2026 Link

How to Check Your JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026?

Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026