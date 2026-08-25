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JKBOSE 10th Biannual 2026 Result Declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Direct Link to Check for Jammu and Kashmir Division

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 19:41 IST

JKBOSE, has released the JK Board 10th biannual result on August 25, 2026, on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in/.

JKBOSE 10th Biannual 2026 Result Declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Direct Link to Check for Jammu and Kashmir Division
JKBOSE 10th Biannual 2026 Result Declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in, Direct Link to Check for Jammu and Kashmir Division
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The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, has released the JK Board 10th biannual result on August 25, 2026, on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in/. The Board conducts the Class 10th Bi-Annual exams across the Kashmir Division and Jammu Division (Summer/Winter Zones). This year, the JKBOSE 10th bi-annual exams were conducted from June 27 to July 20, 2026. Check the JK Board biannual result below.

JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026 Highlights

ParticularDetails

Board name

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Exam

Class 10 Bi-Annual Examination 2026

JK Board 10th biannual result date

August 25, 2026

Result status

Released

Result mode

Online

Official website

jkbose.jk.gov.in

Credentials required

Roll number and registration number

Official Website Links to Check JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2026

Students can check their JKBOSE 10th biannual result on the websites given below. Apart from these, they can directly check it on the link provided above.

  • jkbose.nic.in
  • jkresults.nic.in

Check: JKBOSE 10th Bi-annual Result 2026 Link

How to Check Your JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026?

Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026

  • Go to jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.
  • Click on "Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Bi-Annual/Private".
  • Enter the roll number and registration number in the provided space.
  • Click on Submit or Search Result to view your marksheet.
  • Save or print a copy of score card for immediate reference.
Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 19:37 IST

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