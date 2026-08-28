JKBOSE Class 11th Bi-Annual Result 2026 Released; Download Scorecard Using Roll No at jkbose.jk.gov.in
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JKBOSE Class 11 bi-annual results 2026. Students can download their results on the official website using their roll number at jkbose.jk.gov.in.
JKBOSE 11th Bi-Annual Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 Bi-annual result 2026. Students who appeared in the examination can check their result and download their marksheets through the link on the official website.
To check the results, candidates must visit the website - jkbose.jk.gov.in and login with their roll number and registration number on the online portal. Candidates can download their online marksheets through the link available on the official website.
JKBOSE Class 11 Bi-Annual Result 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Check JKBOSE Class 11 Bi-Annual Result 2026
The link for candidates to check their bi-annual result 2026 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the online marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE
Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE 11th bi-annual result link
Step 3: Log in with the roll number and name
Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 11 bi-annual result 2026 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
Details Mentioned on the JKBOSE Class 11 Bi-Annual Result 2026
The following details will be mentioned on the JK Board class 11 bi-annual result 2026.
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Class
- Stream
- Subjects
- Marks
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.