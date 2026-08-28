JKBOSE Class 11th Bi-Annual Result 2026 Released; Download Scorecard Using Roll No at jkbose.jk.gov.in

JKBOSE 11th Bi-Annual Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 Bi-annual result 2026. Students who appeared in the examination can check their result and download their marksheets through the link on the official website.

To check the results, candidates must visit the website - jkbose.jk.gov.in and login with their roll number and registration number on the online portal. Candidates can download their online marksheets through the link available on the official website.

JKBOSE Class 11 Bi-Annual Result 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Check JKBOSE Class 11 Bi-Annual Result 2026

The link for candidates to check their bi-annual result 2026 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the online marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE