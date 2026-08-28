MHT CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 Released at ph2026.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 provisional merit list for Pharmacy courses on its official website. Candidates can download the list and check their name, merit rank, and other details for the admission process.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has announced the MHT CET 2026 provisional merit list for Pharmacy on August 27, 2026. Students who have completed the registration process for the Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can now check their provisional merit list status on the official pharmacy admission portal. The provisional merit list is a key step in the MHT CET Pharmacy CAP 2026 admission process. It shows the merit position of candidates based on the information and details considered by the CET Cell. As the list is now made available, candidates should carefully check their details and if they find any mistakes, they must follow the CET Cell’s instructions to raise a complaint or request the required correction. Read the article to know more details. Steps to Check the MHT CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to view their provisional merit status online. Visit the official MHT CET Pharmacy website at ph2026.mahacet.org On the official portal find and open the link that says B Pharma/ Pharma D Provisional Merit List 2026 Enter your login details such as Application ID and date of birth Click on the submit option to access your provisional merit status Check on the submit option to access your provisional merit status Check your merit rank and all other information shown on the screen Download the merit status or save a copy for use during the further admission process Direct link to Check MHT CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 (Active Now) Details to Check on MHT CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 The provisional merit list helps candidates to check important details related to their admission. These include their name, application information, category and merit position. Candidates should carefully review all the details shown in the merit list status and make sure they match the information provided during CAP registration. If candidates find any mistake in their personal, academic or candidature details, they should report it between August 28 to August 31, 2026. Those planning to request a correction should also keep the necessary supporting documents ready.