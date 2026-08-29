NEET PG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Timings

NEET PG 2026 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the eagerly awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 examination tomorrow, 30th August, 2026. The examination will take place in designated examination centres throughout the country, in one single shift, in CBT mode for the convenience of thousands of medical aspirants. The examination centers will open its doors at 07:00 AM, and aspirants must take note that the entry gates of the examination centers will be closed at 08:30 AM and there will be no late entries under any circumstance. The aspirants are asked to carry a high-quality color-printed admit card, having their barcoded admit card attached with a recent photograph, along with their original Medical Council Registration Certificate and a valid government photo identity proof.

NBEMS has taken strict measures to maintain the integrity of the examination and has issued a strict dress code for all aspirants. It is advised that all aspirants should wear light-colored comfortable clothes without large metallic buttons or brooches or any heavy embroidery on them and avoid wearing thick soled shoes or metallic ornaments, as security frisking will be conducted. All kinds of electronic gadgets, mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, stationeries, bags, wallets, food, and drinks are strictly prohibited from being brought inside the examination center. The NEET PG 2026 examination will begin at 09:00 AM after logging in and reading instructions and will continue until 12:30 PM.

NEET PG 2026 Exam: Timings & Schedule

Bekow are the NEET PG 2026 exam timings and schedule: