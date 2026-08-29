NEET PG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Reporting Timings
NEET PG 2026 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is conducting the NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30 in a single CBT shift (09:00 AM–12:30 PM). Gates close at 08:30 AM. Candidates must carry a barcoded admit card, photo, medical registration certificate, and valid government ID. Electronic items and metallic clothing/jewelry are strictly prohibited.
NEET PG 2026 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the eagerly awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 examination tomorrow, 30th August, 2026. The examination will take place in designated examination centres throughout the country, in one single shift, in CBT mode for the convenience of thousands of medical aspirants. The examination centers will open its doors at 07:00 AM, and aspirants must take note that the entry gates of the examination centers will be closed at 08:30 AM and there will be no late entries under any circumstance. The aspirants are asked to carry a high-quality color-printed admit card, having their barcoded admit card attached with a recent photograph, along with their original Medical Council Registration Certificate and a valid government photo identity proof.
NBEMS has taken strict measures to maintain the integrity of the examination and has issued a strict dress code for all aspirants. It is advised that all aspirants should wear light-colored comfortable clothes without large metallic buttons or brooches or any heavy embroidery on them and avoid wearing thick soled shoes or metallic ornaments, as security frisking will be conducted. All kinds of electronic gadgets, mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, stationeries, bags, wallets, food, and drinks are strictly prohibited from being brought inside the examination center. The NEET PG 2026 examination will begin at 09:00 AM after logging in and reading instructions and will continue until 12:30 PM.
NEET PG 2026 Exam: Timings & Schedule
Bekow are the NEET PG 2026 exam timings and schedule:
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Event
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Time
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Exam Centre Entry Commences
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07:00 AM
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Gates Close (No Entry Allowed After)
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08:30 AM
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Candidate System Login Access
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08:45 AM
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Reading Instructions On-Screen
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08:50 AM
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Examination Commencement
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09:00 AM
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Examination Conclusion
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12:30 PM
Mandatory Documents to Carry
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Admit Card (Print): High-resolution colour printout of barcoded/QR-coded admit card generated by NBEMS.
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Passport Size Photograph: Recent photograph for pasting on the admit card at the designated place.
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Registration Certificate: Original or photocopied copy of SMC/MCI/NMC Registration Certificate.
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Government Photo ID Proof: Valid original ID proof like PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport, or other Government Issued ID Proof. (Digitally generated IDs saved on phone/DigiLocker will not be accepted).
Prohibited Items & Dress Code
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Prohibited Items: Stationery (pens, paper, calculators), electronic devices (watches, cell phones, Bluetooth gadgets), bags, wallets, and food and water in bottles.
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Dress Code Instructions: It is recommended that candidates wear loose clothes which have no large metal buttons, brooches, or embroidery on them. Do not wear any metal jewelry, rings, bangles, or hard soled shoes.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.