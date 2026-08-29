Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Direct Download Link
Rajasthan NEET: The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counselling Board, Rajasthan, declared the Round 1 seat allotment result on ug.neetrajasthan.com. Allotted candidates must download their allotment letters, pay one year's tuition fee, and complete physical document verification at SMS Medical College, Jaipur, from August 30 to September 5, 2026.
Rajasthan NEET: Class to be conducted over one month for students appearing for supplementary exams Round 1 seat allotment results have been announced by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board, Rajasthan. The announcement has been made on the website ug.neetrajasthan.com for those students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses under the quota of the State.
Allotted students need to log in and download their allotment letters and then go through the post allotment formalities. From August 30 to September 5, 2026, shortlisted students are supposed to pay one year tuition fee along with physical document verification process from the Academic Block of SMS Medical College, Jaipur. Students are supposed to provide four copies of allotment letter, two copies of application form and two sets of self-attested photocopies along with all original academic certificates, the domicile certificate, and category certificate.
How to Check for The Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Allotment Result?
To check for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 allotment result follow the steps given below:
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Login into the official website portal: ug.neetrajasthan.com.
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Click on the "Allotment Result for Round 1 2026" or "Provisional Allotment Result" link available on the home page.
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The allotment result will be available in PDF file format. You can use the Ctrl+F option to search for your Registration ID/NEET Roll No.
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For downloading the individual allotment letter, you will need to login through the dashboard using your Application ID & Password.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Important Post-Allotment Schedule
Below are the important dates for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026:
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Activity
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Timeline
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Allotment Result Date
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August 29, 2026
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Online Printing of Allotment Letter
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August 30 to September 5, 2026
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Tuition Fee Payment & Physical Reporting
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August 30 to September 5, 2026 (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
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Reporting Venue
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Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Mandatory Documents for Verification
Alotted candidates have to attend in person at the SMS Medical College, Jaipur counter along with all originals and 2 sets of self attested photocopies of following:
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Allotted Letter (4 copies)
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Application Form Printout Part 1 & Part 2 (2 copies)
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NEET UG Admit Card & Scorecard
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Mark Sheet of Class 10th & 12th with passing certificate
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Certificate of Domicile of Rajasthan State
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Caste/Category/PwD/EWS Certificate (if any)
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Proof of Photo Identity (Aadhar card, passport, etc.)
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Passport size Photographs
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Proof of tuition fee deposit and security deposit
Also Read:
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.