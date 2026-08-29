Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out Today; Direct Download Link

Rajasthan NEET: Class to be conducted over one month for students appearing for supplementary exams Round 1 seat allotment results have been announced by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board, Rajasthan. The announcement has been made on the website ug.neetrajasthan.com for those students who want to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses under the quota of the State.

Allotted students need to log in and download their allotment letters and then go through the post allotment formalities. From August 30 to September 5, 2026, shortlisted students are supposed to pay one year tuition fee along with physical document verification process from the Academic Block of SMS Medical College, Jaipur. Students are supposed to provide four copies of allotment letter, two copies of application form and two sets of self-attested photocopies along with all original academic certificates, the domicile certificate, and category certificate.