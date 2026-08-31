NEET PG Re-Exam On September 5 For 2,445 Affected Candidates: Official Update On Admit Card Here
NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2026 re-examination on September 5 for 2,445 candidates affected by an internal power supply issue at two Jaipur centres. The board notified that it will issue a separate notification for the release of admit cards.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination of NEET PG 2026 for 2,445 candidates whose examination could not be completed at two centres in Jaipur on August 30. As per the latest official update, the re-exam will be conducted on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted nationwide on August 30 for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses. While the examination was completed successfully at the vast majority of centres, an unforeseen internal power supply issue disrupted the examination at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, Jaipur, bearing Test Centre numbers 41682 and 41683. The disruption affected 2,445 candidates.
NEET PG Re-Exam Admit Card: What NBEMS Said
Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2026 re-examination should note that the revised admit cards will be issued separately. NBEMS has stated that further details regarding the venue will also be communicated separately along with the issuance of revised admit cards for the affected candidates.
The board has not specified the exact date and time for the release of the revised admit cards in its latest notice. Therefore, candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS website for the admit card download link and other instructions. However, candidates can expect the admit card to be released around September 2, 206.
Once released, candidates should download the revised admit card and carefully verify details such as the examination date, reporting instructions and examination venue.
NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date And Time
According to the NBEMS notice, the re-examination for all affected candidates will be held on September 5, 2026 (Saturday), at 3 pm. The re-examination will be conducted in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Only candidates whose NEET PG 2026 examination was affected at the specified Jaipur centres will be eligible to appear for the re-examination. The board has decided to conduct the test again to ensure that the affected candidates receive a fair and equitable opportunity.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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NEET PG 2026
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Re-exam date
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September 5, 2026
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Re-exam time
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3 pm
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Affected candidates
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2,445
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Exam city
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Jaipur, Rajasthan
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Test Centre numbers
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41682 and 41683
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Reason for re-examInternal power supply issue
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Internal power supply issue
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Conducting body
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NBEMS
|Total Appeared Candidates
|2,65,980
Why Is NEET PG 2026 Being Re-Conducted?
The re-examination has been necessitated by an internal power supply failure at the two specified iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur. According to the NBEMS update, the examination could not be completed for the 2,445 candidates affected by the disruption.
The issue was limited to the two Jaipur centres, while the NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted at 1,111 centres across 339 cities. A total of 2,73,096 candidates were scheduled to take the examination, of whom 2,65,980 appeared, according to the official figures released by the board.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.