NEET PG Re-Exam On September 5 For 2,445 Affected Candidates: Official Update On Admit Card Here

NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG 2026 re-examination on September 5 for 2,445 candidates affected by an internal power supply issue at two Jaipur centres. The board notified that it will issue a separate notification for the release of admit cards.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination of NEET PG 2026 for 2,445 candidates whose examination could not be completed at two centres in Jaipur on August 30. As per the latest official update, the re-exam will be conducted on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted nationwide on August 30 for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses. While the examination was completed successfully at the vast majority of centres, an unforeseen internal power supply issue disrupted the examination at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, Jaipur, bearing Test Centre numbers 41682 and 41683. The disruption affected 2,445 candidates. NEET PG Re-Exam Admit Card: What NBEMS Said Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2026 re-examination should note that the revised admit cards will be issued separately. NBEMS has stated that further details regarding the venue will also be communicated separately along with the issuance of revised admit cards for the affected candidates.

The board has not specified the exact date and time for the release of the revised admit cards in its latest notice. Therefore, candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS website for the admit card download link and other instructions. However, candidates can expect the admit card to be released around September 2, 206. Once released, candidates should download the revised admit card and carefully verify details such as the examination date, reporting instructions and examination venue. NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date And Time According to the NBEMS notice, the re-examination for all affected candidates will be held on September 5, 2026 (Saturday), at 3 pm. The re-examination will be conducted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Only candidates whose NEET PG 2026 examination was affected at the specified Jaipur centres will be eligible to appear for the re-examination. The board has decided to conduct the test again to ensure that the affected candidates receive a fair and equitable opportunity.