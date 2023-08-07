  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 Result for Round 1 Today; Check List of Required Documents

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 Result for Round 1 Today; Check List of Required Documents

NEET PG seat allotment 2023 result will be out today for round 1. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges before the deadline. Check the latest updates here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 12:15 IST
NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 Result
NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 Result

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG counselling results today: August 7, 2023. Candidates who participated in the seat allotment process for round 1 can check out the results on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, Shortlisted candidates must pay the application fee before the last date: August 8. They must report to the allocated colleges between August 8 to 14, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule from the official website.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the allocation of seats is provided below:

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023

Click Here 

How to Check NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can check out the round 1 allotment below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

What After Declaration of NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 Result?

After the announcement of the results, shortlisted candidates have to report to the allotted colleges along with original documents. Check out the list of required documents below:

  • NEET PG admit card 2023
  • NEET PG 2023 scorecard
  • Class 10th mark sheet 
  • MBBS Mark sheet
  • MBBS Degree Certificate
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
  • Valid ID proof
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply at upneet.gov.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023