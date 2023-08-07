NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 Result for Round 1 Today; Check List of Required Documents

NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG counselling results today: August 7, 2023. Candidates who participated in the seat allotment process for round 1 can check out the results on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, Shortlisted candidates must pay the application fee before the last date: August 8. They must report to the allocated colleges between August 8 to 14, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule from the official website.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the allocation of seats is provided below:

How to Check NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can check out the round 1 allotment below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login information and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

What After Declaration of NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 Result?

After the announcement of the results, shortlisted candidates have to report to the allotted colleges along with original documents. Check out the list of required documents below:

NEET PG admit card 2023

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

Class 10th mark sheet

MBBS Mark sheet

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid ID proof

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

