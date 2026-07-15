NEET UG 2026: Over 11 Lakh Refund Entries Received, Update Bank Details Till July 31 at neet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice regarding the examination fee refund of NEET UG 2026 for the exam held on May 3, 2026. The NTA has started the process of examination fees refunding into the Bank accounts as submitted by the candidates. The last date to update the back account details for NEET UG refund 2026 is July 31, 2026 till 11:50 PM.
NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice regarding the examination fee refund of NEET UG 2026. The examination was held on May 3, 2026 across the country. The notice states that till July 14, 2026, the Agency received only 11,46,401 bank account details on their dedicated portal. It further adds that the NTA has started the process of examination fees refunding into the Bank accounts as submitted by the candidates.
The notice further adds that that last date to update the back account details for NEET UG refund 2026 is July 31, 2026 till 11:50 PM. It reads, ”In order to enable all candidates to get their refund, those candidates who have not yet updated their Bank account details may update their Bank account details by 31 July 2026 (11:50 Р.М.).”
Official Notice: Regarding Refund of Examination Fee of NEET (UG) 2026 (Examination held on 03 May 2026)
How to update bank account details for NEET UG Fee Refund 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for fee refund window for NEET UG 2026:
- Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
- Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on ‘Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026)’
- Enter application number and password to submit
- Enter or edit your bank account details to submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026)
Regarding REFUND of Examination fee of NEETUG 2026#NEETUG2026 #NtaUpdates #StudentSupport #NTA #NEET #FeeRefund #Refund— NTA NEET UPDATES (@nta_updates) July 14, 2026
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As on 14th July 2026 only 11,46,401 candidates have submitted their bank account details pic.twitter.com/2rcjcA2isA
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.