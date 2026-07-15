NEET UG 2026: Over 11 Lakh Refund Entries Received, Update Bank Details Till July 31 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice regarding the examination fee refund of NEET UG 2026. The examination was held on May 3, 2026 across the country. The notice states that till July 14, 2026, the Agency received only 11,46,401 bank account details on their dedicated portal. It further adds that the NTA has started the process of examination fees refunding into the Bank accounts as submitted by the candidates.

The notice further adds that that last date to update the back account details for NEET UG refund 2026 is July 31, 2026 till 11:50 PM. It reads, ”In order to enable all candidates to get their refund, those candidates who have not yet updated their Bank account details may update their Bank account details by 31 July 2026 (11:50 Р.М.).”

Official Notice: Regarding Refund of Examination Fee of NEET (UG) 2026 (Examination held on 03 May 2026)