NTA Floats Rs 7.5 Crore Tender for 24x7 Security of Headquarters, Exam Material
The security cover will include the agency’s headquarters at Minto Road and its regional office in Okhla. Only firms securing at least 70 marks in the technical assessment will qualify for the financial bidding stage.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has floated a Rs 7.5 crore tender, inviting bids from security firms to provide 24x7 security for its headquarters, regional offices and sensitive examination material. The move aims to strengthen security across the examination process, from printing and storage to the protection of digital documents, ensuring the smooth conduct of exams.
Recently, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti told the media that the alleged NEET UG paper leak originated from the question paper setters and not due to lapses in transportation or printing. The NTA conducts NEET UG, whose question paper was allegedly leaked before the examination was re-conducted on June 21, 2026.
Tender Bid Last Date
The security cover will include the agency’s headquarters at Minto Road and its regional office in Okhla. The contract will initially be awarded for two years and may be extended twice, by one year each. Interested firms can submit their bids until 3 pm on August 17, 2026, while the separate printing-services tender closes on August 20, 2026.
What Will the Selected Firm Do?
The selected firm will be responsible for securing examination material, server rooms, strong rooms, warehouses, record rooms and other sensitive facilities. It will also monitor the movement of NTA employees, visitors and personnel across the premises.
According to the tender document, the agency must ensure that “only authorised persons enter restricted areas” by regulating entry and exit, verifying the identity of staff and visitors, and maintaining detailed access logs.
The security infrastructure will include door-frame and hand-held metal detectors, GPS-enabled guard patrol tracking, biometric attendance systems and digital incident-reporting mechanisms.
Firms Scoring 70 Marks in Technical Assessment to Reach Financial Round
The NTA has adopted a quality-and-cost-based selection (QCBS) model for this tender, considering the "sensitive nature of the examination ecosystem" and its confidentiality requirements, replacing the earlier model that primarily focused on cost.
Under the new evaluation process, 70 per cent weightage will be given to technical capability and 30 per cent to the financial bid. Only firms securing at least 70 marks in the technical assessment will qualify for the financial bidding stage.
Eligibility Criteria for Security Firms
Firms applying for the contract must meet the following requirements:
- An average annual turnover of at least Rs 10 crore during the past three financial years.
- A minimum of five years’ experience in providing professional security services.
- Prior experience at high-security establishments such as central government institutions, examination agencies, universities, airports, hospitals or metro systems.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.