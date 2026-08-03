NTA Floats Rs 7.5 Crore Tender for 24x7 Security of Headquarters, Exam Material

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has floated a Rs 7.5 crore tender, inviting bids from security firms to provide 24x7 security for its headquarters, regional offices and sensitive examination material. The move aims to strengthen security across the examination process, from printing and storage to the protection of digital documents, ensuring the smooth conduct of exams.

Recently, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti told the media that the alleged NEET UG paper leak originated from the question paper setters and not due to lapses in transportation or printing. The NTA conducts NEET UG, whose question paper was allegedly leaked before the examination was re-conducted on June 21, 2026.

Tender Bid Last Date

The security cover will include the agency’s headquarters at Minto Road and its regional office in Okhla. The contract will initially be awarded for two years and may be extended twice, by one year each. Interested firms can submit their bids until 3 pm on August 17, 2026, while the separate printing-services tender closes on August 20, 2026.