Nursing Text Book Lists Merits of Dowry System: Even as girls continue to fight for equal rights on personal, social and academic fronts, a passage from Nursing Text Book has created a furore on social media by listing down the merits or advantages of the Dowry System. As per reports, a Nursing Text Book which is recommended as reading material for students has a passage about the benefits or merits and advantages of the Dowry System. The message has led to online protests on Twitter and other social media platforms, where many youngsters have questioned the validity of such books.

Merits of Dowry Passage in Textbook of Sociology for Nurses

As per media reports, the questionable passage occurs in the Textbook of Sociology for Nurses by T K Indrani. The cover of the book further reads that the book is written as per the Indian Nursing Council syllabus, raising further questions on the matter. The textbook as one of its chapter sub-heads lists down "Merits of Dowry", which has turned into a controversy on social media. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has pointed out the matter in a tweet sent from our official account, tagging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In her tweet, Ms Chaturvedi has questioned Mr Pradhan as to how can such a textbook be recommended reading material for students. She has further called it a shame for the nation and its constitution.

I request Shri @dpradhanbjp ji to remove such books from circulation. That a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution. https://t.co/qQVE1FaOEw — Priyanka Chaturvediï¿½ï¿½ï¿½??ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½??ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@priyankac19) April 3, 2022

What does the controversial paragraph say?

The passage in the Nursing Textbook lists down some dubious merits of dowry system, which is one of the biggest social challenges and evils faced by women in Indian society. The passage goes on to say that Dowry is “helpful in establishing new households" such as vehicles, refrigerators, appliances and furniture. Another merit of Dowry has been noted as a way of girls to get a share of parental property, which is a very regressive social practice.

In one of the most nonsensical points or merits of Dowry, the chapter says that it is an easy way for parents to marry off "ugly looking girls". These and many other completely baseless merits which justify a social evil being promoted by an official government prescribed textbook have been called out by several social media users online.

