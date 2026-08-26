School Holiday Tomorrow (27 August 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 27, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain. Get state-wise updates for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and other states.
School Holiday Tomorrow, August 27, 2026: Southwest monsoon remains active in many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, August 27 due to heavy rain, waterlogging and other weather-related disruptions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in several regions, including Uttarakhand, eastern India and parts of the Northeast. Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and other regions during this period.
However, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for August 27, 2026, based on the latest available updates. School holidays due to adverse weather are generally decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools depending on local conditions.
Delhi-NCR, Gurugram School Holiday Update
For students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, school holiday decisions are particularly important following recent rain-related disruptions.
In Gurugram, authorities have also introduced special safety measures for school buses during the monsoon. Schools have been instructed to avoid sending buses through waterlogged routes, while alternative arrangements are required where necessary. The directions will remain in force until September 30 or further orders.
The Gurugram administration had earlier advised schools to shift to online classes following heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging on August 25. Therefore, parents in Gurugram should check their school's official WhatsApp groups, websites or messages before sending children to school, particularly if local roads remain waterlogged.
Uttarakhand School Holiday Update
Uttarakhand remains one of the states to watch closely as the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from August 26 to August 31. Rainfall in hilly areas can lead to landslides, blocked roads and disruptions in school transportation. As a result, district administrations may announce school closures depending on local conditions.
Odisha School Holiday Update
Odisha is also likely to experience significant rainfall activity. The latest IMD forecast indicates isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha on August 27, with very heavy rainfall possible in the state during the following days. Several Odisha districts have already witnessed school closures or precautionary measures during recent episodes of heavy rainfall. However, there is no statewide school holiday confirmed for August 27 at present.
Jharkhand and Bihar School Holiday Update
The IMD has forecast rainfall activity over Jharkhand through August 29, while Bihar is expected to experience rainfall through August 27, including isolated heavy rainfall.
At present, there is no confirmed statewide school closure for either state specifically for August 27. However, district administrations may announce holidays if flooding, waterlogging or unsafe road conditions worsen.
West Bengal and Sikkim School Holiday Update
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive rainfall, with the IMD forecasting fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the region and isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 25-28.
Districts in North Bengal and other vulnerable areas could see local disruptions if rainfall intensifies. Parents should rely on official district or school notifications rather than social media posts claiming a statewide holiday.
School Holiday August 27: State-Wise Updates
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State/Region
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School Closure Update for August 27
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Weather Situation
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Delhi-NCR
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No general closure announced
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Light rain/thunderstorm possible
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Gurugram
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No fresh district-wide closure order confirmed yet
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Rain-related safety concerns continue
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Noida & Ghaziabad
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No general closure announcement
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Local rain and waterlogging to be monitored
|
Haryana
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No statewide closure announced
|
Localised rain possible
|
Uttarakhand
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Students should monitor district orders
|
Widespread rainfall likely
|
Himachal Pradesh
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No statewide closure confirmed
|
Rain-related disruptions possible
|
Punjab
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No statewide closure announced
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Local weather conditions to be monitored
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Uttar Pradesh
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Closures may be district-specific
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Rainfall expected in parts of the state
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Bihar
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas
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Jharkhand
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District-level advisories may apply
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Rainfall likely through August 29
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Odisha
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District-level closure possible in affected areas
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Heavy rain expected on August 27
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West Bengal
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No statewide closure announced
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Rain likely across several areas
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Sikkim
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Local authorities may announce closures
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Heavy rain possible in Sub-Himalayan region
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Northeast India
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District-specific decisions possible
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Rainfall activity expected to increase
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Madhya Pradesh
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No statewide closure announced
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Isolated heavy rain in parts of the state
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Chhattisgarh
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District-specific monitoring advised
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Rainfall likely during this period
NOTE: The status can change if district administrations issue fresh orders.
Will Schools Be Closed Tomorrow, August 27?
Schools will not be closed nationwide due to rain. However, district-level closures remain possible in rain-affected areas, particularly where heavy rainfall causes flooding, waterlogging, landslides or unsafe commuting conditions. Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast India remain among the regions to monitor closely.
Parents should check for the latest district and school-specific announcement before sending students to school on August 27.
Also Check: School Holidays in September 2026: Check State-Wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.