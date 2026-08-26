School Holiday Tomorrow (27 August 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 27, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed due to heavy rain. Get state-wise updates for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and other states.

School Holiday Tomorrow, August 27, 2026: Southwest monsoon remains active in many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, August 27 due to heavy rain, waterlogging and other weather-related disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall in several regions, including Uttarakhand, eastern India and parts of the Northeast. Heavy rainfall is also expected in isolated areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and other regions during this period. However, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for August 27, 2026, based on the latest available updates. School holidays due to adverse weather are generally decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools depending on local conditions.

Delhi-NCR, Gurugram School Holiday Update For students in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, school holiday decisions are particularly important following recent rain-related disruptions. In Gurugram, authorities have also introduced special safety measures for school buses during the monsoon. Schools have been instructed to avoid sending buses through waterlogged routes, while alternative arrangements are required where necessary. The directions will remain in force until September 30 or further orders. The Gurugram administration had earlier advised schools to shift to online classes following heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging on August 25. Therefore, parents in Gurugram should check their school's official WhatsApp groups, websites or messages before sending children to school, particularly if local roads remain waterlogged.

Uttarakhand School Holiday Update Uttarakhand remains one of the states to watch closely as the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from August 26 to August 31. Rainfall in hilly areas can lead to landslides, blocked roads and disruptions in school transportation. As a result, district administrations may announce school closures depending on local conditions. Odisha School Holiday Update Odisha is also likely to experience significant rainfall activity. The latest IMD forecast indicates isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha on August 27, with very heavy rainfall possible in the state during the following days. Several Odisha districts have already witnessed school closures or precautionary measures during recent episodes of heavy rainfall. However, there is no statewide school holiday confirmed for August 27 at present.

Jharkhand and Bihar School Holiday Update The IMD has forecast rainfall activity over Jharkhand through August 29, while Bihar is expected to experience rainfall through August 27, including isolated heavy rainfall. At present, there is no confirmed statewide school closure for either state specifically for August 27. However, district administrations may announce holidays if flooding, waterlogging or unsafe road conditions worsen. West Bengal and Sikkim School Holiday Update Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive rainfall, with the IMD forecasting fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the region and isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 25-28. Districts in North Bengal and other vulnerable areas could see local disruptions if rainfall intensifies. Parents should rely on official district or school notifications rather than social media posts claiming a statewide holiday.

School Holiday August 27: State-Wise Updates State/Region School Closure Update for August 27 Weather Situation Delhi-NCR No general closure announced Light rain/thunderstorm possible Gurugram No fresh district-wide closure order confirmed yet Rain-related safety concerns continue Noida & Ghaziabad No general closure announcement Local rain and waterlogging to be monitored Haryana No statewide closure announced Localised rain possible Uttarakhand Students should monitor district orders Widespread rainfall likely Himachal Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed Rain-related disruptions possible Punjab No statewide closure announced Local weather conditions to be monitored Uttar Pradesh Closures may be district-specific Rainfall expected in parts of the state Bihar No statewide closure confirmed Heavy rainfall possible in isolated areas Jharkhand District-level advisories may apply Rainfall likely through August 29 Odisha District-level closure possible in affected areas Heavy rain expected on August 27 West Bengal No statewide closure announced Rain likely across several areas Sikkim Local authorities may announce closures Heavy rain possible in Sub-Himalayan region Northeast India District-specific decisions possible Rainfall activity expected to increase Madhya Pradesh No statewide closure announced Isolated heavy rain in parts of the state Chhattisgarh District-specific monitoring advised Rainfall likely during this period