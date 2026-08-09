‘Some People Tried To Mislead Gen Z’: Dharmendra Pradhan Explains Why He Resigned

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said some people tried to mislead Gen Z protesters, adding that he had no personal issues and that the ministerial post was “not important” to him.

Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan broke his silence on Saturday over his resignation, saying some people had tried to “mislead” Gen Z protesters. He added that the post was not important to him and said, “Gen Z is our children.” His remarks came around two weeks after he resigned from his post following protests by students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Pradhan spoke about his resignation while addressing students and teachers at GM University in Bhubaneswar. The BJP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from the Sambalpur constituency said he had “no personal issues.” “Gen Z is our children. Some people attempted to mislead them. I had no personal issues then. At least two crore children are born in India every year. During the last 10 years, 20 crore children were born. They have aspirations, and they will make India the ‘Vishwa Guru’. The post was not important to me,” Pradhan said.

"I am a Farmer's Son', Says Pradhan On Protests Against Him In another meeting, Pradhan spoke about protests by BJD youth and student wing activists near the airport, where protesters raised slogans of “Dharmendra Pradhan, go back.” Responding to the protests, he said, “I am a farmer’s son. Even if you tell me to go back, I will come back.” Pradhan also accused BJD president Naveen Patnaik of engaging youths in protests against him. He said, “Naveen Babu also calls me a disgrace to the people of Odisha and a bad person.” “Have I ever done anything that will shame the people of Odisha?” he asked, drawing a loud response of “No” from the gathering. “I may not be bringing laurels for the state, but I have never disgraced the people by my work. I will never do any work which will tarnish the state’s reputation,” he said.