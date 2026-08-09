‘Some People Tried To Mislead Gen Z’: Dharmendra Pradhan Explains Why He Resigned
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said some people tried to mislead Gen Z protesters, adding that he had no personal issues and that the ministerial post was “not important” to him.
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan broke his silence on Saturday over his resignation, saying some people had tried to “mislead” Gen Z protesters. He added that the post was not important to him and said, “Gen Z is our children.” His remarks came around two weeks after he resigned from his post following protests by students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Pradhan spoke about his resignation while addressing students and teachers at GM University in Bhubaneswar. The BJP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from the Sambalpur constituency said he had “no personal issues.”
“Gen Z is our children. Some people attempted to mislead them. I had no personal issues then. At least two crore children are born in India every year. During the last 10 years, 20 crore children were born. They have aspirations, and they will make India the ‘Vishwa Guru’. The post was not important to me,” Pradhan said.
"I am a Farmer's Son', Says Pradhan On Protests Against Him
In another meeting, Pradhan spoke about protests by BJD youth and student wing activists near the airport, where protesters raised slogans of “Dharmendra Pradhan, go back.” Responding to the protests, he said, “I am a farmer’s son. Even if you tell me to go back, I will come back.”
Pradhan also accused BJD president Naveen Patnaik of engaging youths in protests against him. He said, “Naveen Babu also calls me a disgrace to the people of Odisha and a bad person.”
“Have I ever done anything that will shame the people of Odisha?” he asked, drawing a loud response of “No” from the gathering.
“I may not be bringing laurels for the state, but I have never disgraced the people by my work. I will never do any work which will tarnish the state’s reputation,” he said.
Pradhan Became Union Minister 12 Years Ago
Pradhan also recalled that he had become a Union minister 12 years ago with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Samaleswari, who is regarded as the presiding deity of Sambalpur.
His remarks targeting BJD president were made in the presence of BJD MLA and deputy leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Prasanna Acharya, who was also present on the dais.
Pradhan said he had sought Acharya’s advice before attending the event amid the BJD-led protests.
“Keeping in view the BJD’s protests, I had consulted Prasanna Bhai whether I should go. Prasanna Babu told me to come and assured me that I would be welcomed. I came here after taking his permission,” Pradhan said.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25, submitting an official resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.