Telangana NEET 2026: Registration for MBBS, BDS Management Quota Reopens at tsmedadm.tsche.in; Apply Till September 4
The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has reopened the registration window for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 for Management Quota till September 4, 2026. Candidates interested in applying will need to visit the official website to register at tspvtmedadm.tsche.in.
Telangana NEET 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), in a latest announcement published on September 1, 2026, has reopened the registration window for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 for Management Quota in Private Medical & Dental Colleges affiliated to KNRUHS & Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences (affiliated to Anurag University). According to the notification, the registration has reopened for MBBS and BDS admissions and will close on September 4, 2026. Candidates interested in applying will need to visit the official website to register at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
The official registration portal is tspvtmedadm.tsche.in where eligible candidates who could not complete their can registration earlier can now complete it for management quota seats. The window opened today, September 2, 2026 from 6 AM and will close sharp at 2 PM on September 4, 2026. Earlier, the registration window was closed on August 20, 2026. Applicants are advised to not wait for the last date to register online to avoid last-minute technical issues and no further extension is expected. The university has clarified that candidates who have already submitted their applications during the earlier registration window need not register again.
Official Notice: KNRUHS - MBBS BDS ADMISSIONS UNDER MANAGEMENT QUOTA FOR THE AY 2026-27 - NOTIFICATION FOR REOPENING OF REGISTRATION
Telangana NEET UG Management Quota Counselling 2026: Registration Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to Telangana NEET UG Management Quota Counselling 2026:
|Events
|Dates
|Previous deadline
|August 20, 2026
|Reopened Registration Dates
|September 2, 2026, from 6 AM
|Last date to register
|September 4, 2026, till 2 PM
How to register for Telangana NEET MBBS/BDS Management Quota 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for Telangana NEET Management Quota 2026 for MBBS/BDS programmes:
- Visit the dedicated portal at tspvtmedadm.tsche.in
- Click on 'Candidate Registration' tab on homepage
- Enter your NEET roll number and application number to submit
- Fill the application form
- upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay application fee
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Candidate Registration
List of Medical Colleges under Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026
Candidates can check the following table to know the list of colleges under the Telangana State NEET UG Counselling 2026:
|Code
|Min
|Type
|Short Name
|College Name
|OMCH
|Co.Ed
|OSMANIA MEDICAL
|OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE, HYDERABAD
|GAND
|Co.Ed
|GANDHI MEDICAL
|GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE, SECUNDERABAD
|KKTI
|Co.Ed
|KAKATIYA MEDICAL
|KAKATIYA MEDICAL COLLEGE, WARANGAL
|RADL
|Co.Ed
|RAJIV INST MEDICAL
|RAJIV INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE, ADILABAD
|GVNZ
|Co.Ed
|GOVT MEDICAL, NZB
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NIZAMABAD
|GMCM
|Co.Ed
|GOVT MEDICAL, MBN
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHABUBNAGAR
|ESIM
|Co.Ed
|ESI MEDICAL
|ESI MEDICAL COLLEGE, SANATHNAGAR, HYD
|SGMC
|Co.Ed
|GOVT SIDDIPET
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SIDDIPET
|GMSR
|Co.Ed
|GOVT SURYAPET
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SURYAPET
|GMNL
|Co.Ed
|GOVT NALGONDA
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NALGONDA
|GMBK
|Co.Ed
|GOVT BHADRADRI
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
|GMHB
|Co.Ed
|GOVT MAHABUBABAD
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHABUBABAD
|SIMS
|Co.Ed
|SINGARENI INST
|SINGARENI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, RAMAGUNDAM
|GWNP
|Co.Ed
|GOVT WANAPARTHY
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, WANAPARTHY
|GNGK
|Co.Ed
|GOVT NAGARKURNOOL
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NAGARKURNOOL
|GSGR
|Co.Ed
|GOVT SANGAREDDY
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SANGAREDDY
|GJTL
|Co.Ed
|GOVT JAGITYAL
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAGITYAL
|GMCL
|Co.Ed
|GOVT MANCHERIAL
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MANCHERIAL
|GJGN
|Co.Ed
|GOVT JANGAON
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JANGAON
|GJBP
|Co.Ed
|GOVT JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY
|GKMR
|Co.Ed
|GOVT KAMAREDDY
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KAMAREDDY
|GKRM
|Co.Ed
|GOVT KARIMNAGAR
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KARIMNAGAR
|GKHM
|Co.Ed
|GOVT KHAMMAM
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KHAMMAM
|GASF
|Co.Ed
|GOVT KUMURAM BHEEM ASIFABAD
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KUMURAM BHEEM ASIFABAD
|GNRM
|Co.Ed
|GOVT NIRMAL
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NIRMAL
|GSRC
|Co.Ed
|GOVT RAJANNA SIRCILLA
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, RAJANNA SIRCILLA
|GVKB
|Co.Ed
|GOVT VIKARABAD
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, VIKARABAD
|GNRS
|Co.Ed
|GOVT NARSAMPET
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NARSAMPET
|GMUL
|Co.Ed
|GOVT MULUGU
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MULUGU
|GNRN
|Co.Ed
|GOVT NARAYANPET
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NARAYANPET
|GGWL
|Co.Ed
|GOVT GADWAL
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, GADWAL
|GMHR
|Co.Ed
|GOVT MAHESHWARAM
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHESHWARAM
|GMDK
|Co.Ed
|GOVT MEDAK
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MEDAK
|GQTB
|Co.Ed
|GOVT QUTHBULLAPUR
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, QUTHBULLAPUR
|GYDT
|Co.Ed
|GOVT YADADRI
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI
|GKDL
|Co.Ed
|GOVT KODANGAL
|GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KODANGAL
|APLO
|Co.Ed
|APOLLO MEDICAL, HYD
|APOLLO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH, HYD
|KMHD
|Co.Ed
|KAMINENI ACADEMY
|KAMINENI ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCI AND RESEARCH, HYD
|MAMS
|Co.Ed
|MAMATA, BACHUPALLY
|MAMATA ACADEMY OF MED SCI, BACHUPALLY
|MMTA
|Co.Ed
|MAMATA, KHAMMAM
|MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE, KHAMMAM
|CARK
|Co.Ed
|CANANDA RAO, KRM
|C ANANDA RAO IINSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KARIMNAGAR
|PRTM
|Co.Ed
|PRATHIMA, KARIMNAGAR
|PRATHIMA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KARIMNAGAR
|PRIW
|Co.Ed
|PRATHIMA, WARANGAL
|PRATIMA RELIEF INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, WARANGAL
|SVSM
|Co.Ed
|S.V.S. MEDICAL, MBN
|S.V.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHABUBNAGAR
|MAHE
|Co.Ed
|MAHESHWARA, MEDAK
|MAHESHWARA MEDICAL COLLEGE, PATANCHERU, MEDAK
|MNRS
|Co.Ed
|MNR SANGAREDDY
|MNR MEDICAL COLLEGE, SANGAREDDY
|RVMC
|Co.Ed
|RVM MEDICAL, MEDAK
|RVM MEDICAL COLLEGE, MULUGU
|SURB
|Co.Ed
|SURABHI, SIDDIPET
|SURABHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, SIDDIPET
|TRRM
|Co.Ed
|TRR, SANGAREDDY
|TRR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, INOLE, PATANCHERU
|RAJE
|Women
|RAJA RAJESHWARI
|RAJA RAJESHWARI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, PATANCHERU, SANGAREDDY
|KMNI
|Co.Ed
|KAMINENI, NARKETPALY
|KAMINENI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES., NARKETPALLY
|BASK
|Co.Ed
|BHASKAR, MOINABAD
|BHASKAR MEDICAL COLLEGE, MOINABAD, RR
|DPMR
|Co.Ed
|DR PATNAM, CHEVELLA
|DR PATNAM MAHENDER REDDY INST OF MED SCI, CHEVELLA
|MHVR
|Co.Ed
|MAHAVIR, VIKARABAD
|MAHAVIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, VIKARABAD
|MEDI
|Co.Ed
|MEDICITY GHANPUR
|MEDICITY INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
|CMRM
|Co.Ed
|CMR MEDCHAL
|CMR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KANDALKOYA, MEDCHAL
|NOVA
|Co.Ed
|NOVA, HAYATHNAGAR
|NOVA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIECNES, HAYATHNAGAR, RR
|FCIM
|Co.Ed
|FATHER COLOMBO WGL
|FATHER COLOMBO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, WARANGAL
|AIMD
|Co.Ed
|ARUNDATHI DUNDIGAL
|ARUNDATHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, DUNDIGAL
|DCMS
|MSM
|Co.Ed
|DECCAN, HYDERABAD
|DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
|SHDN
|MSM
|Co.Ed
|SHADAN, PERANCHARU
|SHADAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
|AYAN
|MSM
|Co.Ed
|AYAN, MOINABAD
|AYAAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
|VRKW
|MSM
|Women
|VRK, WOMENS
|DR VRK WOMENS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.