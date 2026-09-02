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Telangana NEET 2026: Registration for MBBS, BDS Management Quota Reopens at tsmedadm.tsche.in; Apply Till September 4

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Sep 2, 2026, 12:22 IST

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has reopened the registration window for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 for Management Quota till September 4, 2026. Candidates interested in applying will need to visit the official website to register at tspvtmedadm.tsche.in.

Telangana NEET 2026: Registration for MBBS, BDS Management Quota Reopens at tsmedadm.tsche.in; Apply Till September 4
Telangana NEET 2026: Registration for MBBS, BDS Management Quota Reopens at tsmedadm.tsche.in; Apply Till September 4
Register for Result Updates

Telangana NEET 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), in a latest announcement published on September 1, 2026, has reopened the registration window for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 for Management Quota in Private Medical & Dental Colleges affiliated to KNRUHS & Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences (affiliated to Anurag University). According to the notification, the registration has reopened for MBBS and BDS admissions and will close on September 4, 2026. Candidates interested in applying will need to visit the official website to register at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

The official registration portal is tspvtmedadm.tsche.in where eligible candidates who could not complete their can registration earlier can now complete it for management quota seats. The window opened today, September 2, 2026 from 6 AM and will close sharp at 2 PM on September 4, 2026. Earlier, the registration window was closed on August 20, 2026. Applicants are advised to not wait for the last date to register online to avoid last-minute technical issues and no further extension is expected. The university has clarified that candidates who have already submitted their applications during the earlier registration window need not register again.

Official Notice: KNRUHS - MBBS BDS ADMISSIONS UNDER MANAGEMENT QUOTA FOR THE AY 2026-27 - NOTIFICATION FOR REOPENING OF REGISTRATION

Telangana NEET UG Management Quota Counselling 2026: Registration Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to Telangana NEET UG Management Quota Counselling 2026: 

Events Dates
Previous deadline  August 20, 2026
Reopened Registration Dates September 2, 2026, from 6 AM
Last date to register September 4, 2026, till 2 PM

How to register for Telangana NEET MBBS/BDS Management Quota 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for Telangana NEET Management Quota 2026 for MBBS/BDS programmes: 

  1. Visit the dedicated portal at tspvtmedadm.tsche.in
  2. Click on 'Candidate Registration' tab on homepage
  3. Enter your NEET roll number and application number to submit 
  4. Fill the application form 
  5. upload scanned copies of required documents
  6. Pay application fee 
  7. Carefully review the form and submit 
  8. Download confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - Candidate Registration

List of Medical Colleges under Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026

Candidates can check the following table to know the list of colleges under the Telangana State NEET UG Counselling 2026: 

Code Min Type Short Name College Name
OMCH   Co.Ed OSMANIA MEDICAL OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE, HYDERABAD
GAND   Co.Ed GANDHI MEDICAL GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE, SECUNDERABAD
KKTI   Co.Ed KAKATIYA MEDICAL KAKATIYA MEDICAL COLLEGE, WARANGAL
RADL   Co.Ed RAJIV INST MEDICAL RAJIV INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE, ADILABAD
GVNZ   Co.Ed GOVT MEDICAL, NZB GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NIZAMABAD
GMCM   Co.Ed GOVT MEDICAL, MBN GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHABUBNAGAR
ESIM   Co.Ed ESI MEDICAL ESI MEDICAL COLLEGE, SANATHNAGAR, HYD
SGMC   Co.Ed GOVT SIDDIPET GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SIDDIPET
GMSR   Co.Ed GOVT SURYAPET GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SURYAPET
GMNL   Co.Ed GOVT NALGONDA GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NALGONDA
GMBK   Co.Ed GOVT BHADRADRI GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
GMHB   Co.Ed GOVT MAHABUBABAD GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHABUBABAD
SIMS   Co.Ed SINGARENI INST SINGARENI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, RAMAGUNDAM
GWNP   Co.Ed GOVT WANAPARTHY GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, WANAPARTHY
GNGK   Co.Ed GOVT NAGARKURNOOL GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NAGARKURNOOL
GSGR   Co.Ed GOVT SANGAREDDY GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, SANGAREDDY
GJTL   Co.Ed GOVT JAGITYAL GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAGITYAL
GMCL   Co.Ed GOVT MANCHERIAL GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MANCHERIAL
GJGN   Co.Ed GOVT JANGAON GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JANGAON
GJBP   Co.Ed GOVT JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY
GKMR   Co.Ed GOVT KAMAREDDY GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KAMAREDDY
GKRM   Co.Ed GOVT KARIMNAGAR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KARIMNAGAR
GKHM   Co.Ed GOVT KHAMMAM GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KHAMMAM
GASF   Co.Ed GOVT KUMURAM BHEEM ASIFABAD GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KUMURAM BHEEM ASIFABAD
GNRM   Co.Ed GOVT NIRMAL GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NIRMAL
GSRC   Co.Ed GOVT RAJANNA SIRCILLA GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, RAJANNA SIRCILLA
GVKB   Co.Ed GOVT VIKARABAD GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, VIKARABAD
GNRS   Co.Ed GOVT NARSAMPET GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NARSAMPET
GMUL   Co.Ed GOVT MULUGU GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MULUGU
GNRN   Co.Ed GOVT NARAYANPET GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, NARAYANPET
GGWL   Co.Ed GOVT GADWAL GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, GADWAL
GMHR   Co.Ed GOVT MAHESHWARAM GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHESHWARAM
GMDK   Co.Ed GOVT MEDAK GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, MEDAK
GQTB   Co.Ed GOVT QUTHBULLAPUR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, QUTHBULLAPUR
GYDT   Co.Ed GOVT YADADRI GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI
GKDL   Co.Ed GOVT KODANGAL GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, KODANGAL
APLO   Co.Ed APOLLO MEDICAL, HYD APOLLO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH, HYD
KMHD   Co.Ed KAMINENI ACADEMY KAMINENI ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCI AND RESEARCH, HYD
MAMS   Co.Ed MAMATA, BACHUPALLY MAMATA ACADEMY OF MED SCI, BACHUPALLY
MMTA   Co.Ed MAMATA, KHAMMAM MAMATA MEDICAL COLLEGE, KHAMMAM
CARK   Co.Ed CANANDA RAO, KRM C ANANDA RAO IINSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KARIMNAGAR
PRTM   Co.Ed PRATHIMA, KARIMNAGAR PRATHIMA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KARIMNAGAR
PRIW   Co.Ed PRATHIMA, WARANGAL PRATIMA RELIEF INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, WARANGAL
SVSM   Co.Ed S.V.S. MEDICAL, MBN S.V.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE, MAHABUBNAGAR
MAHE   Co.Ed MAHESHWARA, MEDAK MAHESHWARA MEDICAL COLLEGE, PATANCHERU, MEDAK
MNRS   Co.Ed MNR SANGAREDDY MNR MEDICAL COLLEGE, SANGAREDDY
RVMC   Co.Ed RVM MEDICAL, MEDAK RVM MEDICAL COLLEGE, MULUGU
SURB   Co.Ed SURABHI, SIDDIPET SURABHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, SIDDIPET
TRRM   Co.Ed TRR, SANGAREDDY TRR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, INOLE, PATANCHERU
RAJE   Women RAJA RAJESHWARI RAJA RAJESHWARI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, PATANCHERU, SANGAREDDY
KMNI   Co.Ed KAMINENI, NARKETPALY KAMINENI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES., NARKETPALLY
BASK   Co.Ed BHASKAR, MOINABAD BHASKAR MEDICAL COLLEGE, MOINABAD, RR
DPMR   Co.Ed DR PATNAM, CHEVELLA DR PATNAM MAHENDER REDDY INST OF MED SCI, CHEVELLA
MHVR   Co.Ed MAHAVIR, VIKARABAD MAHAVIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, VIKARABAD
MEDI   Co.Ed MEDICITY GHANPUR MEDICITY INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
CMRM   Co.Ed CMR MEDCHAL CMR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KANDALKOYA, MEDCHAL
NOVA   Co.Ed NOVA, HAYATHNAGAR NOVA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIECNES, HAYATHNAGAR, RR
FCIM   Co.Ed FATHER COLOMBO WGL FATHER COLOMBO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, WARANGAL
AIMD   Co.Ed ARUNDATHI DUNDIGAL ARUNDATHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, DUNDIGAL
DCMS MSM Co.Ed DECCAN, HYDERABAD DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
SHDN MSM Co.Ed SHADAN, PERANCHARU SHADAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
AYAN MSM Co.Ed AYAN, MOINABAD AYAAN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
VRKW MSM Women VRK, WOMENS DR VRK WOMENS MEDICAL COLLEGE

Also Read: JanAI Report 2026: 26% Government School Teachers Use AI as Teaching Aid

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Sep 2, 2026, 12:22 IST

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