Telangana NEET 2026: Registration for MBBS, BDS Management Quota Reopens at tsmedadm.tsche.in; Apply Till September 4

Telangana NEET 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), in a latest announcement published on September 1, 2026, has reopened the registration window for the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026 for Management Quota in Private Medical & Dental Colleges affiliated to KNRUHS & Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences (affiliated to Anurag University). According to the notification, the registration has reopened for MBBS and BDS admissions and will close on September 4, 2026. Candidates interested in applying will need to visit the official website to register at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

The official registration portal is tspvtmedadm.tsche.in where eligible candidates who could not complete their can registration earlier can now complete it for management quota seats. The window opened today, September 2, 2026 from 6 AM and will close sharp at 2 PM on September 4, 2026. Earlier, the registration window was closed on August 20, 2026. Applicants are advised to not wait for the last date to register online to avoid last-minute technical issues and no further extension is expected. The university has clarified that candidates who have already submitted their applications during the earlier registration window need not register again.