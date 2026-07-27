AP Government Schools in Crisis? UDISE+ Report Reveals 972 Closures, 5.86 Lakh Students Gone
Andhra Pradesh has closed 972 government schools over the last two years due to declining student enrolment. Check the reasons behind the closures, government response and latest education updates.
AP Government Schools: A total of 972 government schools have been closed in Andhra Pradesh over the past two years due to a sharp decline in student enrolment, as per the data shared by state government. The closures have raised concerns among students and parents, particularly in rural areas, where access to nearby schools can be affected.
972 Government Schools Closed Since 2024
The Andhra Pradesh government has stated that 972 government schools were closed between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years because of extremely low enrolment. The decision was taken as part of a rationalisation exercise aimed at improving resource utilisation and strengthening schools with adequate student strength.
Officials said that students from the closed schools have been shifted to nearby government institutions so that their education is not disrupted.
Why Were the Schools Closed?
According to the government, the primary reason behind the closures was the continuous decline in the number of students enrolling in several government schools. Many were said to have only a handful of students, making it difficult to deploy teachers efficiently and maintain infrastructure. The school education department has insisted the merger and closure process is to improve education quality through the concentration of resources in better-equipped schools.
Concerns Raised Over Rural Education
The closure of nearly 1,000 schools has sparked concerns among parents, teachers and education activists, who fear that students in remote villages may now have to travel longer distances to attend classes. They have urged the government to ensure adequate transportation and infrastructure so that children's education is not adversely affected.
The government, however, has reiterated that alternative arrangements have been made and that no student will be deprived of access to schooling due to the closures.
Government Says Students Have Been Shifted
Authorities have clarified that students studying in the closed schools have been accommodated in nearby government schools. The department has also stated that the rationalisation exercise is part of broader efforts to optimise the school education system and improve learning outcomes across the state.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.