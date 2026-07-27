AP Government Schools in Crisis? UDISE+ Report Reveals 972 Closures, 5.86 Lakh Students Gone

AP Government Schools: A total of 972 government schools have been closed in Andhra Pradesh over the past two years due to a sharp decline in student enrolment, as per the data shared by state government. The closures have raised concerns among students and parents, particularly in rural areas, where access to nearby schools can be affected.

972 Government Schools Closed Since 2024

The Andhra Pradesh government has stated that 972 government schools were closed between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years because of extremely low enrolment. The decision was taken as part of a rationalisation exercise aimed at improving resource utilisation and strengthening schools with adequate student strength.

Officials said that students from the closed schools have been shifted to nearby government institutions so that their education is not disrupted.