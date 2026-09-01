UGC Invites Applications from HEIs for Recognition to Offer ODL & Online Programmes, Official Notice Here
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is inviting applications from eligible HEIs for recognition to offer programmes under ODL mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning JanuaryFebruary, 2027 and onwards on the official website at deb.ugc.ac.in.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is inviting applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning JanuaryFebruary, 2027 and onwards. The applications are invited under the Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 on the official website at deb.ugc.ac.in.
Official Notice: UGC Public Notice regarding Invitation of applications from Eligible Higher Educational Institutions for Recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning mode and or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning January-February, 2027 and onwards.
Application Timeline and Submission Details
The Institutes are advised to duly follow the laid down timeline and submission instructions to proceed with the application process. Check the following table to know the important details of the process:
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Overview
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Details
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Online Application Window
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September 1 - 15, 2026
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Application Portal
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deb.ugc.ac.in
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Hard copy submission Deadline for original affidavit & annexures
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September 25, 2026
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Submission Address
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Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi - 110001
Steps for HEIs to apply for Recognition to Offer ODL & Online Programmes
The HEI administration will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for Recognition in order to offer ODL & Online Programmes:
- Visit the official website at deb.ugc.ac.in
- Click on the link to register HEI under the recognition
- Provide your institute details and carefully submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - HEI Registration
The Institutes must note that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all application(s) shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.
HEIs can check the following table to know the list of recognised HEIs as per their categories:
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Title
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Download Link
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List of Category-I Higher Educational Institutions entitled to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning August, 2026
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List of HEIs recognized to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for Academic year 2026-27, session August, 2026.
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List of HEIs recognized to offer Online programmes for academic year 2026-27, session August, 2026
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List of HEIs entitled to start full-fledged Online Programmes from academic year 2026-27, session August, 2026
The HEIs are requested to visit the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) website at deb.ugc.ac.in for the prescribed application fee and for further updates/announcements in this regard.
Also Read: IIT Madras and UNESCO MGIEP Partner to Promote Inclusive and Experiential Learning Aligning with UN SDG 4.7
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.