UGC Invites Applications from HEIs for Recognition to Offer ODL & Online Programmes, Official Notice Here

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The University Grants Commission (UGC) is inviting applications from eligible HEIs for recognition to offer programmes under ODL mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning JanuaryFebruary, 2027 and onwards on the official website at deb.ugc.ac.in.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is inviting applications from eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning JanuaryFebruary, 2027 and onwards. The applications are invited under the Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 on the official website at deb.ugc.ac.in. Official Notice: UGC Public Notice regarding Invitation of applications from Eligible Higher Educational Institutions for Recognition to offer programmes under Open and Distance Learning mode and or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning January-February, 2027 and onwards.

Application Timeline and Submission Details The Institutes are advised to duly follow the laid down timeline and submission instructions to proceed with the application process. Check the following table to know the important details of the process: Overview Details Online Application Window September 1 - 15, 2026 Application Portal deb.ugc.ac.in Hard copy submission Deadline for original affidavit & annexures September 25, 2026 Submission Address Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi - 110001 Steps for HEIs to apply for Recognition to Offer ODL & Online Programmes The HEI administration will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for Recognition in order to offer ODL & Online Programmes: Visit the official website at deb.ugc.ac.in Click on the link to register HEI under the recognition Provide your institute details and carefully submit the form Download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - HEI Registration The Institutes must note that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all application(s) shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments. HEIs can check the following table to know the list of recognised HEIs as per their categories: Title Download Link List of Category-I Higher Educational Institutions entitled to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning August, 2026 Download List of HEIs recognized to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for Academic year 2026-27, session August, 2026. Download List of HEIs recognized to offer Online programmes for academic year 2026-27, session August, 2026 Download List of HEIs entitled to start full-fledged Online Programmes from academic year 2026-27, session August, 2026 Download