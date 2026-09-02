UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Reopens; Check Revised Schedule, Policy, Eligibility and Steps to Apply
UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration has reopened for September 1-2. Check revised Round 1 dates, counselling policy, merit list date, eligibility and registration steps.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling registration window for NEET UG-qualified candidates. As per the latest update, eligible candidates can complete registration and upload documents on September 1 and September 2, 2026 through the official counselling website.
The counselling process is being conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% Uttar Pradesh state quota. Along with reopening the registration window, DGME UP has also released the UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 policy, containing important admission rules and guidelines for candidates.
Candidates who are eligible for UP state counselling should complete the application process within the revised timeline and regularly check the official website for merit list, choice filling and seat allotment updates.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Revised Schedule
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Counselling Event
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Revised Dates
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Online Registration
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September 1 to 2, 2026
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Document Upload
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September 1 to 2, 2026
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Registration Fee Payment
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September 1 to 2, 2026
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UP NEET UG 2026 Merit List
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September 2, 2026
UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Who Can Apply?
Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility requirements specified by DGME Uttar Pradesh can participate in the state counselling process. The counselling is primarily conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the Uttar Pradesh state quota in government and private medical and dental colleges in the state.
Candidates should carefully read the official counselling policy before completing their application, particularly for details related to domicile, category, reservation and other eligibility requirements.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration: How to Apply?
- Visit the official website: upneet.gov.in
- Click on the UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration link
- Complete the registration using the required NEET UG and personal details
- Fill in the counselling application form
- Upload the required documents in the given format
- Pay the applicable registration fee
- Review all details entered in the application form
- Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference
UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Registration: Direct LINK
UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Policy PDF: Official LINKS
Candidates should read the policy carefully before submitting their choices or completing other counselling formalities.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.