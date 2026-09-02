UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Reopens; Check Revised Schedule, Policy, Eligibility and Steps to Apply

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has reopened the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling registration window for NEET UG-qualified candidates. As per the latest update, eligible candidates can complete registration and upload documents on September 1 and September 2, 2026 through the official counselling website.

The counselling process is being conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% Uttar Pradesh state quota. Along with reopening the registration window, DGME UP has also released the UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 policy, containing important admission rules and guidelines for candidates.

Candidates who are eligible for UP state counselling should complete the application process within the revised timeline and regularly check the official website for merit list, choice filling and seat allotment updates.