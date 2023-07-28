  1. Home
WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Declared; Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates can check the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. The board will declare the 1st round of seat allotment result on August 1, 2023. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 28, 2023 13:04 IST
WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE mock seat allotment result has been released. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates may modify and can lock their choices by July 28, 2023. The board will declare the 1st round of seat allotment result on August 1, 2023. Afterward, candidates can report  to allotted institutes for document verification and admission.

WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access mock allotment is given below:

WBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Link

Click Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023

Check out the important events alongside dates below:

Particulars

Dates

WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result

July 27, 2023

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by

July 28, 2023

1st round of seat allotment result

August 1, 2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission 

August 1 to 5, 2023

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on mock seat allotment result tab

Step 3: Enter roll number, password, security pin and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the allotment 

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for WBJEE Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • WBJEE rank card 2023
  • WBJEE 2023 provisional allotment letter
  • Confirmation page of WBJEE 2023
  • Admit card or certificate of 10th standard (or equivalent) exam
  • 10th standard (or equivalent) mark sheet
  • Caste certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates)
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)
  • Physically challenged (if applicable)
  • JEE Main 2023 result (if applicable)
  • Yes Upgradation or No Upgradation option form

