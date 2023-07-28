WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Declared; Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE mock seat allotment result has been released. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, candidates may modify and can lock their choices by July 28, 2023. The board will declare the 1st round of seat allotment result on August 1, 2023. Afterward, candidates can report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission.
WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access mock allotment is given below:
|
WBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Link
WBJEE Counselling 2023
Check out the important events alongside dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result
|
July 27, 2023
|
Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by
|
July 28, 2023
|
1st round of seat allotment result
|
August 1, 2023
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
|
August 1 to 5, 2023
How to Check WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the below steps to access result:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on mock seat allotment result tab
Step 3: Enter roll number, password, security pin and submit
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the allotment
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
Documents Required for WBJEE Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- WBJEE rank card 2023
- WBJEE 2023 provisional allotment letter
- Confirmation page of WBJEE 2023
- Admit card or certificate of 10th standard (or equivalent) exam
- 10th standard (or equivalent) mark sheet
- Caste certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates)
- Income certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Physically challenged (if applicable)
- JEE Main 2023 result (if applicable)
- Yes Upgradation or No Upgradation option form
