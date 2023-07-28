WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Declared; Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE mock seat allotment result has been released. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates may modify and can lock their choices by July 28, 2023. The board will declare the 1st round of seat allotment result on August 1, 2023. Afterward, candidates can report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission.

WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access mock allotment is given below:

WBJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Link Click Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023

Check out the important events alongside dates below:

Particulars Dates WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result July 27, 2023 Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by July 28, 2023 1st round of seat allotment result August 1, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission August 1 to 5, 2023

How to Check WBJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on mock seat allotment result tab

Step 3: Enter roll number, password, security pin and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the allotment

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for WBJEE Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

WBJEE rank card 2023

WBJEE 2023 provisional allotment letter

Confirmation page of WBJEE 2023

Admit card or certificate of 10th standard (or equivalent) exam

10th standard (or equivalent) mark sheet

Caste certificate (for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates)

Income certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Physically challenged (if applicable)

JEE Main 2023 result (if applicable)

Yes Upgradation or No Upgradation option form

