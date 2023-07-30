The nematode species under investigation was identified as Panagrolaimus Kolymaensis, named after the Kolyma River region where it was unearthed. The research team used genome sequencing, assembly, and phylogenetic analysis to categorize the organism as a novel species.

In a remarkable scientific revelation, an international research team has unearthed the secrets of ancient survival hidden within a newly discovered nematode species. These tiny organisms, commonly known as roundworms, were found in the Siberian Permafrost and have remained in cryptobiosis since the late Pleistocene, an astonishing 46,000 years ago. Cryptobiosis, a state of suspended animation, is a survival strategy employed by certain resilient organisms like tardigrades, rotifers, and nematodes. The ability to endure extreme conditions by essentially "freezing" their life processes has intrigued scientists for years. The recent discovery, led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden, the Center for Systems Biology Dresden (CSBD), and the Institute of Zoology at the University of Cologne, Germany, has shed light on the mysterious world of cryptobiosis.

Anastasia Shatilovich, from the Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science RAS in Russia, played a vital role in this discovery. She successfully revived two frozen individual nematodes from the permafrost and, with radiocarbon dating, confirmed their age. Upon learning of this exciting find, the MPI-CBG research group, headed by Teymuras Kurzchalia, who has since retired, recognized the potential for collaboration and swiftly joined forces with Shatilovich's team. How Did The Worm Survive? Vamshidhar Gade, a doctoral student at the time in the MPI-CBG group, was among the researchers delving into the mysteries of these ancient nematodes. Gade, who is now at ETH in Zurich, Switzerland, expressed the central question guiding their investigation, stating, "What molecular and metabolic pathways these cryptobiotic organisms use and how long they would be able to suspend life are not fully understood."