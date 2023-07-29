Know about this dangerous meat allergy related to tick bites. What is alpha-gal syndrome?

The alpha-gal syndrome is troubling researchers, as it is increasingly affecting people, especially in America. This one is not an ordinary syndrome; this is actually a life-threatening one. Know what is the alpha-gal syndrome, the reason behind it, and the symptoms of the alpha-gal syndrome.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown the concern of an incessantly increasing number of the American population getting caught in the trap of a rare meat allergy called alpha-gal syndrome. This syndrome has already impacted 450,000 people. On Thursday, this data was released. The data showcased the alarming acceleration of cases of such life-threatening allergies caused by tick bites. What is the alpha-gal syndrome? Alpha-gal is a sugar molecule present in multiple mammals. The Alpha-gal (galactose-α-1,3-galactose), however, is not present in reptiles, people, fish, and birds. The sugar molecule may also be found in products derived from certain mammals, which include cow's milk, gelatin, and other dairy products. A serious, life-threatening allergy, alpha syndrome, can result in a life-threatening reaction when individuals intake certain meat. This rare allergy, as per the researchers, is connected to a rare allergy to the saliva of the star tick (Amblyomma americanum). These can be identified by the white spot on their back. These are found especially in the eastern and southern regions of the United States. The expanding range of the tick leads to an increasing health concern. The Alpha-gal syndrome, abbreviated as the AGS is known by other names too, like the tick bite meat allergy or the red meat allergy. Unlike many other syndromes, the AGS is not a result of an infection but rather may occur after the intake of red meat, or maybe through exposure to other items having the alpha-gal molecule.

As per a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the time frame between 2010 and 2022, i.e. in approximately a decade, 110,000+ suspected cases of the Alpha-gal syndrome have been identified. However, it is important to note that additional research is required to delve deep into the statistics of the people actually getting affected. Understanding the Lone Star Tick Bites The lone star tick bites an individual, and that is when the alpha-gal allergen can lead to adverse reactions to meat and animal products. Food items like beef, lamb, pork, gelatin, venison, rabbit, and more are seen to be dangerous for people already suffering from alpha-gal syndrome. Certain pharmaceuticals may also be dangerous for such people.

AGS and Tick Bites AGS is linked to tick bites. Clinical evidence shows that the AGS is basically linked with a lone star tick's bite in the United States. However, that does not mean that other forms of ticks may not lead to AGS. For instance, in other countries, other types of ticks have resulted in the syndrome. Symptoms of the Alpha-Gal Syndrome While the symptoms of the allergy can vary from individual to individual, these can start from mild fever, or may even turn life-threatening. The allergy can result in hives, diarrhea, shortness of breath, and cramps. Other symptoms include nausea, heartburn, cough, a drop in blood pressure, dizziness, extreme stomach pain, and swelling of the throat, lips, eyelids, or tongue.