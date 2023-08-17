Oftentimes, we use so many names, but never actually delve deep into how the names were created, or what they mean, especially in the case of cities. Here are the top cities and the reasons behind their names:
- Los Angeles
The official name of this city is "Los Angeles" or "The Angels" since the very beginning, since 1850 when the city became a part of the United States. It was in the year 1769 when the Spanish arrived. It was Father Juan Crespi who named the river hailing from Southern California, “Señora de los Ángeles de la Porciúncula,” This river today is called the Los Angeles River.
- Houston
It was Sam Houston, a brave soldier who fought Mexico in the Texas Revolution of 1836. After Texas gained independence, the land, that is actually now Houston, was sold off. The soldier was named the very first president of the Republic of Texas.
- Philadelphia
The city is called "The City of Brotherly Love". In Philadelphia literally means "brotherly love" in Greek. It was William Penn who named the city.
- New York
Originally, the Dutch named the city "New Amsterdam", and came to lower Manhattan in the year 1624. Some forty years later, the British took over the colony and named the city New York in honor of the Duke of York.