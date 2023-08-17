Oftentimes, we use so many names, but never actually delve deep into how the names were created, or what they mean, especially in the case of cities. Here are the top cities and the reasons behind their names:

Los Angeles

The official name of this city is "Los Angeles" or "The Angels" since the very beginning, since 1850 when the city became a part of the United States. It was in the year 1769 when the Spanish arrived. It was Father Juan Crespi who named the river hailing from Southern California, “Señora de los Ángeles de la Porciúncula,” This river today is called the Los Angeles River.