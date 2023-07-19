Each of us has had the sense of doing something and having a vague feeling of having done it previously, with no actual recollection of the moment. This creepy phenomenon is known to the world as Déjà Vu . Let's find out why we experience it.

You are talking to your friend, and then suddenly something clicks inside your head. You get this eerie feeling that you have lived this exact moment before and that you are experiencing it for the second time. Do not worry. You are not the only one who has experienced something like this. Each of us has had the sense of doing something and having a vague feeling of having done it previously, with no actual recollection of the moment. This creepy phenomenon is known to the world as Déjà Vu. It is very common, and people all around the globe experience it every day. Some people even say they experience it at least once a week.

What Is Déjà Vu? Déjà vu is a French term that means “already seen.” It is a feeling of familiarity or recognition without memory of when and where. How eerie is that? Sometimes, it occurs when we see something that reminds us of something else from past occurrences. Let's use a simple example to understand this creepy phenomenon. Suppose you walk into a room to do something and then get a sudden feeling that you have experienced this moment, as you are living it right now, before. However, no matter how hard you try and think, you cannot seem to remember when exactly you experienced the moment.

This is what, my friends, is called having a déjà vu. It is a phenomenon that has underlying scientific reasons. When you are having déjà vu, you know in your subconscious that this is a new experience for you, but your brain tries to convince you otherwise. Different people have attributed déjà vu to different meanings. However, déjà vu only means one thing, there is something that is messing with your memory.