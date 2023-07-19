You are talking to your friend, and then suddenly something clicks inside your head. You get this eerie feeling that you have lived this exact moment before and that you are experiencing it for the second time. Do not worry. You are not the only one who has experienced something like this.
Each of us has had the sense of doing something and having a vague feeling of having done it previously, with no actual recollection of the moment. This creepy phenomenon is known to the world as Déjà Vu. It is very common, and people all around the globe experience it every day. Some people even say they experience it at least once a week.
What Is Déjà Vu?
Déjà vu is a French term that means “already seen.” It is a feeling of familiarity or recognition without memory of when and where. How eerie is that? Sometimes, it occurs when we see something that reminds us of something else from past occurrences. Let's use a simple example to understand this creepy phenomenon.
Suppose you walk into a room to do something and then get a sudden feeling that you have experienced this moment, as you are living it right now, before. However, no matter how hard you try and think, you cannot seem to remember when exactly you experienced the moment.
This is what, my friends, is called having a déjà vu. It is a phenomenon that has underlying scientific reasons. When you are having déjà vu, you know in your subconscious that this is a new experience for you, but your brain tries to convince you otherwise.
Different people have attributed déjà vu to different meanings. However, déjà vu only means one thing, there is something that is messing with your memory.
How Does Déjà Vu Happen?
Déjà vu has been linked to reincarnation and supernatural by many. Some believe that they experience the phenomenon because they have lived through the exact moment in their past lives, whereas many others believe it to be a paranormal experience or a even premonition of sorts.
Fortunately, that is not the case.
There is no single agreed reason behind déjà vu. Different studies have proven different things. But they all agree on one thing, déjà vu is a memory phenomenon.
Traditionally, our brain is divided into four lobes:
1. Frontal
2. Parietal
3. Temporal
4. Occipital
The medial temporal lobe in our brain is responsible for retaining visual memories, language comprehension, and emotional understanding. When the temporal lobe is affected by factors such as epileptic seizures, fatigue, stress, burnout, etc., it causes a discrepancy in our memories. The aforementioned factors are the primary reasons behind the occurrence of déjà vu.
So, medically speaking, you do not experience déjà vu because you remember something from the past. Déjà vu occurs when you are reeling from stress, anxiety, burnout, or seizures.
Déjà vu is quite common. Even the healthiest of minds experience them. However, if you experience it frequently—for example, if you have them more than a few times a month—then you need to visit a neurologist. This may be a symptom of neurotic epilepsy. Whatever the case, we have not yet unlocked the full potential of the human brain and it is plausible that in the coming years, we will get a scientific explanation for this mysterious and eerie phenomenon.
