Seek and Find Challenge: Find Cherry without Worm in 8 Seconds!

Seek and find puzzles are presented in the form of pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.

Seek and Find puzzles are one of the popular online activities that test readers with an intriguing image in which they need to find a hidden object.

Are you ready to boost your brain power?

You can keep your brain active and prevent cognitive decline in old age by practising such mindful activities for some time each day.

Can you find a cherry without a worm in 8 seconds?

Source: Dudolf

A collection of cherries can be seen in the image shared above. All cherries have worms on them, except one.

Your task is to spot the cherry without a worm in 8 seconds.

So focus your eyes and mind on the image and see if you can spot it within the time limit. All the best!

This is a straightforward challenge that tests the sharpness of your eyes.

Have you spotted the cherry?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Most of you might have spotted the cherry by now.

If you are unable to spot the cherry within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find Cherry in 8 Seconds - Solution

The cherry can be seen on the right side of the image, it is marked with a circle, making it easy to locate.

