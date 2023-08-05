The Cat Who's Not Like the Others. Can You Spot the Different Feline?

Can you spot the different cat among the group? This optical illusion is challenging your observation skills to find the cat that's out of place. Only the sharpest eyes will be able to find the imposter cat!

Optical illusions are a fantastic way to break free from a monotonous routine and indulge your brain in some exercise. These images are created in such a way that they trick the human brain into thinking that there are no hidden objects/animals.

This happens because our brain is programmed to fill in the missing parts from the information that is already available in our brains. One such optical illusion is gaining a lot of attention because it is quite simple yet people fail to find its answer.

This image features a white background and the background carries black cats all in a perfect setup to hide the imposter. The image hides a different feline from the others.