The Cat Who's Not Like the Others. Can You Spot the Different Feline?

Optical illusions are a fantastic way to break free from a monotonous routine and indulge your brain in some exercise.
These images are created in such a way that they trick the human brain into thinking that there are no hidden objects/animals.
This happens because our brain is programmed to fill in the missing parts from the information that is already available in our brains.
One such optical illusion is gaining a lot of attention because it is quite simple yet people fail to find its answer.
This image features a white background and the background carries black cats all in a perfect setup to hide the imposter.
The image hides a different feline from the others.
Did you know that cats have 230 bones? Quite fascinating isn’t it?
Well, coming back to the challenge, you have 9 seconds on the clock to figure out where the different cat is hiding.
Can you beat the clock and emerge as a puzzle master?
Start the timer and all the best!
How is your search to spot the different cat going?
Did you find it?
Okay! Here are some tips to help you:
- Zoom in on the image and look at it from different angles. Our brains can miss out important details if we look at an image from one angle.
- Take a deep breath and turn off all the distractions. Optical illusions require complete focus so it is necessary to turn off all the distractions and focus on the image.
Still no luck?
Come on, give it another try.
But hurry up! The timer is about to go off.
3… 2… and 1!
Oh no! The 9 seconds are over.
Were you able to spot the different cat? Congratulations, if you found it! Your observation skills are immaculate.
If you didn’t find the different feline, don't give up! You can give it another try by scrolling back to the top and finding it without any time limit.
Here is the solution to the puzzle.
Find the Hidden Cat- Solution
Wasn’t this puzzle quite easy? Try your hands at different optical illusions and you will surely emerge as a true puzzle master.