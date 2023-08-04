Optical Illusion: The Hidden Seat Challenge

Can you find the hidden single seat in this optical illusion? This mind-bending image is taking the internet by storm, and it's sure to challenge your eyes. Can you spot the difference between the double seats and the single seat?

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills and tease your brain. These puzzles are quite tough because of the way our brain is trained to fill in the gaps and perceive the perfect picture. Have you seen the optical illusion that is going quite viral on the internet? If you didn’t, here is a challenge for you that will make you baffled.

This optical illusion is a picture of a bunch of double seats, and if you look closely, you can see an imposter which is a single seat and hidden very cleverly. Coming to the challenge, you have 17 seconds on the clock to spot the hidden single seat in this image.

The illusion is created by the way these chairs are arranged. The seats are all arranged in a way that camouflages the one single seat perfectly. Can you do it? Set the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!