Optical Illusion: The Hidden Seat Challenge

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills and tease your brain. These puzzles are quite tough because of the way our brain is trained to fill in the gaps and perceive the perfect picture.
Have you seen the optical illusion that is going quite viral on the internet? If you didn’t, here is a challenge for you that will make you baffled.
This optical illusion is a picture of a bunch of double seats, and if you look closely, you can see an imposter which is a single seat and hidden very cleverly.
Coming to the challenge, you have 17 seconds on the clock to spot the hidden single seat in this image.
The illusion is created by the way these chairs are arranged. The seats are all arranged in a way that camouflages the one single seat perfectly.
Can you do it? Set the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!
Source: Pinterest
Did you find the single seat?
Come on, it is easy, give it some more attention.
Okay, here is a major hint- look at the armrests of all the seats.
Still didn’t get it?
Hurry up, the time will run out!
3… 2… and 1!
The time is over!
Did you find the single seat? Congratulations, if you found it. Even if you didn’t find the seat, it’s okay as even the best puzzle solvers can have a hard time figuring it out.
You can give it another try without a timer. Just scroll up to the top.
Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.
Find the Hidden Single Seat- Solution
Source: Pinterest
Optical illusions like this one can be fun and challenging, but they can also be educational. They can teach us about how our brains work and how we perceive the world around us.
So next time you see an optical illusion, take a few minutes to try to figure it out. You might be surprised at what you learn.
