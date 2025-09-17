NYT Pips Hints Today (September 17, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: Struggling with today’s NYT Pips puzzle? You’re not alone. The September 17 boards gave a solid mix: Easy was straightforward, Medium had a few tricky turns, and Hard really pushed the logic. If you got stuck midway, don’t worry, here are the step-by-step placements for every domino on all three boards.

Follow these moves exactly and you’ll have the puzzles solved in no time.

Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 16, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

Step 1: Place 5 | 5 horizontal on the purple dashed area.

Step 2: Place 5 | 3 horizontally to the right of it.

Step 3: Place 3 | 4 horizontal on the red dashed area.

Step 4: Place 4 | 0 vertical on the orange dashed area.

Final Result: