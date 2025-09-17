NYT Pips Hints Today (September 17, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Sneha Singh
Sep 17, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get hints and solutions for today's NYT Pips game (September 17, 2025). Find step-by-step domino placements for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to solve them effortlessly.

NYT Pips Game Today
NYT Pips Game Today

NYT Pips Today: Struggling with today’s NYT Pips puzzle? You’re not alone. The September 17 boards gave a solid mix: Easy was straightforward, Medium had a few tricky turns, and Hard really pushed the logic. If you got stuck midway, don’t worry,  here are the step-by-step placements for every domino on all three boards.

Follow these moves exactly and you’ll have the puzzles solved in no time.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints

NYT Pips Easy (9)

  • Step 1: Place 5 | 5 horizontal on the purple dashed area.

  • Step 2: Place 5 | 3 horizontally to the right of it.

  • Step 3: Place 3 | 4 horizontal on the red dashed area.

  • Step 4: Place 4 | 0 vertical on the orange dashed area.

Final Result: 

NYT Pips Easy Final (3)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints

NYT Pips Medium (11)

  • Step 1: Place 6 | 1 vertical on the pink dashed area (top right).

  • Step 2: Place 1 | 2 horizontal to its left.

  • Step 3: Place 2 | 4 horizontal on the purple dashed area (top left).

  • Step 4: Place 4 | 6 vertical in the center gray dashed area.

  • Step 5: Place 6 | 0 horizontal on the orange dashed area (bottom left).

  • Step 6: Place 0 | 5 vertical on the purple dashed area (bottom left).

  • Step 7: Place 5 | 8 horizontal on the green dashed area (bottom right).

Final Result: 

NYT Pips Medium Final (3)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints

NYT Pips Hard (4)

  • Step 1: Place 6 | 6 horizontal on the red dashed area (top right).

  • Step 2: Place 6 | 3 vertically just left of it.

  • Step 3: Place 3 | 0 horizontal on the purple dashed area (top left).

  • Step 4: Place 0 | 0 vertical on the teal dashed area (left).

  • Step 5: Place 0 | 5 horizontally on the purple dashed area (left middle).

  • Step 6: Place 5 | 4 vertically below it.

  • Step 7: Place 4 | 2 horizontally on the orange dashed area (middle).

  • Step 8: Place 2 | 6 vertical on the green dashed area (right middle).

  • Step 9: Place 6 | 8 horizontal on the green dashed area (bottom right).

  • Step 10: Place 1 | 1 on the pink dashed area (bottom).

Final Result: 

NYT Pips Hard Final (3)

That’s all for today’s NYT Pips. With these placements, you should have all three boards , Easy, Medium, and Hard, completed without stress.

Come back tomorrow for the fresh set of NYT Pips hints and solutions.

