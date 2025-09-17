NYT Pips Hints Today (September 17, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Today: Struggling with today’s NYT Pips puzzle? You’re not alone. The September 17 boards gave a solid mix: Easy was straightforward, Medium had a few tricky turns, and Hard really pushed the logic. If you got stuck midway, don’t worry, here are the step-by-step placements for every domino on all three boards.
Follow these moves exactly and you’ll have the puzzles solved in no time.
Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 16, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints
-
Step 1: Place 5 | 5 horizontal on the purple dashed area.
-
Step 2: Place 5 | 3 horizontally to the right of it.
-
Step 3: Place 3 | 4 horizontal on the red dashed area.
-
Step 4: Place 4 | 0 vertical on the orange dashed area.
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints
-
Step 1: Place 6 | 1 vertical on the pink dashed area (top right).
-
Step 2: Place 1 | 2 horizontal to its left.
-
Step 3: Place 2 | 4 horizontal on the purple dashed area (top left).
-
Step 4: Place 4 | 6 vertical in the center gray dashed area.
-
Step 5: Place 6 | 0 horizontal on the orange dashed area (bottom left).
-
Step 6: Place 0 | 5 vertical on the purple dashed area (bottom left).
-
Step 7: Place 5 | 8 horizontal on the green dashed area (bottom right).
Final Result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints
-
Step 1: Place 6 | 6 horizontal on the red dashed area (top right).
-
Step 2: Place 6 | 3 vertically just left of it.
-
Step 3: Place 3 | 0 horizontal on the purple dashed area (top left).
-
Step 4: Place 0 | 0 vertical on the teal dashed area (left).
-
Step 5: Place 0 | 5 horizontally on the purple dashed area (left middle).
-
Step 6: Place 5 | 4 vertically below it.
-
Step 7: Place 4 | 2 horizontally on the orange dashed area (middle).
-
Step 8: Place 2 | 6 vertical on the green dashed area (right middle).
-
Step 9: Place 6 | 8 horizontal on the green dashed area (bottom right).
-
Step 10: Place 1 | 1 on the pink dashed area (bottom).
Final Result:
Check out: NYT Pips Hints Today (September 15, 2025): Check Clues and Answers for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
That’s all for today’s NYT Pips. With these placements, you should have all three boards , Easy, Medium, and Hard, completed without stress.
Come back tomorrow for the fresh set of NYT Pips hints and solutions.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation