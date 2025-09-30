NYT Wordle hint and answer today (September 30, 2025): The clock is ticking on your chances to solve Wordle #1564 before the day ends. We understand that the pressure is on, especially when a hard word threatens to break your perfect streak. Today's puzzle is one that might cause a few headaches, as it uses a relatively common letter pattern but describes something you might not encounter in everyday small talk. If you've already used a few guesses and are struggling to lock in those final letters, you've come to the right place. We've structured a set of strategic, non-spoiler hints to get you back on track, all the way up to the Wordle answer for today, September 30, 2025, itself. Ready to secure your win? Let's read the tips hereon. What are the Letter Clues in Wordle Today? A strong starting word is crucial, but if you're already past your initial guess, the focus shifts to maximizing the information you have. The Wordle puzzle for today, September 30, relies heavily on a single vowel and a couple of common consonants that should quickly narrow down your options once found.

Hint 1: The word contains only one unique vowel. Hint 2: The starting letter is a common consonant that appears early in the alphabet. Hint 3: The word does not have the letters A, I, O, or U in it. Hint 4: The consonant is "S." Hint 5: There are three vowels in the word. Today’s Wordle Hint for September 30, 2025 You might need a little help with the word's structure or general category even if you know the letters. This is where our next-level clues come in handy for Wordle #1564. Is There a Tricky Letter Placement in Today's Wordle? Yes, the structure is the hardest thing to deal with right now. There is a part of the word where a vowel comes up three times. The vowel "E" is the second, third, and fourth letter. The structure is C-V-V-V-C (Consonant-Vowel-Vowel-Vowel-Consonant). What Does the Wordle Answer Today Relate To?

The answer to today's Wordle is a noun that is also the plural of a bird that is common. People often see these animals flying overhead in V-formations, which is how they are known for migrating long distances. They are also famous for being noisy and protective of their young. What is the Wordle Answer for September 30, 2025? If you've played through all your guesses and simply need the solution to keep your legendary streak alive, here is the official Wordle answer for puzzle #1564. The Wordle Answer for September 30, 2025, is... ...GEESE. What Does GEESE Mean? The word "geese" (pronounced /ɡiːs/) means more than one goose. A goose is a large bird that lives in the water. It has a long neck, short legs, webbed feet, and a short beak. They are bigger and noisier than ducks, and they move around a lot. For example, when they landed on the pond, a group of geese honked loudly.