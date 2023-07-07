Optical Illusion: Can you find a banana in the room in 8 seconds?

They are fascinating and provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills.

Furthermore, studies have shown that engaging in brain-challenging activities on a regular basis, such as solving optical illusions, can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve overall brain function.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Are you looking to improve your observation skills?

Not only are optical illusions entertaining, but they can also be beneficial to your cognitive health in the long run.

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a rat in the room in 6 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find a Banana in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shows a room scene in which three children can be seen trying out different costumes.

Hiding in plain sight in the room is a banana, and you must find it within 8 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges test your observation skills and intelligence in the most straightforward way.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only a genius can spot the odd shape in 7 seconds!

Did You Find the Banana in 8 Seconds?

The task of finding a banana in the room is a tricky challenge.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the banana within the time limit.

The banana has camouflaged itself expertly with the room surroundings, making it a somewhat challenging task for even the most experienced observers.

Patience and attention to detail are required to find the banana in the picture successfully.

Have you spotted the banana?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Keep looking, you might spot it soon.

Any luck yet?

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found a banana in the room?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals have already spotted the banana. Congratulations to all of you.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Banana in 8 Seconds - Solution

The banana can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is seen on the mirror and is located at the top of the hat worn by the girl.

Must Try:

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences between the two pictures in 25 seconds?