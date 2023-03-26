Seek and Find Puzzle: Only a genius can spot the odd shape in 7 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles are popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then get started with this challenge.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a butterfly among the maple leaves in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Shape in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts four shapes consisting of circles of four different colours. There is a single shape that is different from the others and you have 7 seconds to find out the odd one.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot odd shape within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd shape quickly.

Seek and Find Puzzle: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the odd weather icon in 5 seconds!

Did you find the Odd Shape in 7 Seconds?

There is an odd shape in the picture which you need to spot within 7 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd shape?

No?

Look carefully at the image and try to observe a pattern among the four shapes.

Did you spot the odd shape now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd shape in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd shape by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Shape in 7 Seconds - Solution

The third shape is the odd shape among all. This shape is odd as all the circles are moving one step forward in all other shapes, while the third one does not obey the same pattern.

Must Try:

Optical Illusion: Can you find a rat in the room in 6 seconds?