Seek and Find Puzzle: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the odd weather icon in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles are popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the most attentive pair of eyes can find the odd sneaker in 5 seconds

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Weather Icon in 5 Seconds

The image shared above depicts weather icons showing cloudy forecasts. There is a single weather icon that is different from the others and you have 5 seconds to find out the odd weather icon.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd weather icon within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd weather icon quickly.

Did you find the Odd weather Icon in 5 Seconds?

There is an odd weather icon in the picture which you need to spot within 5 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd weather icon?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd weather icon is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the odd weather icon now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd weather icon in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd weather icon by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Weather Icon in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd weather icon can is seen on the left side of the image, it is present on the seventh column, third from the bottom. It is showing sunny weather forecast.

