Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the most attentive pair of eyes can find the odd sneaker in 5 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with a quick test.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the crying baby’s lost pacifier in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Sneaker in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

A lot of sneakers are scattered in the image shared above. There is a single sneaker that is different from the others and you have 5 seconds to find out the odd sneaker.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd sneaker within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd sneaker quickly.

Seek and Find Puzzle: You have the sharpest eyes if you can spot a rose in the room in 5 seconds

Did you find the Odd Sneaker in 5 Seconds?

There is an odd sneaker in the picture which you need to spot within 5 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd sneaker?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd sneaker is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the odd sneaker now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd sneaker in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd sneaker by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the odd sneaker is hidden?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Sneaker in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd sneaker can is seen on the lower left side of the image, it is a moss green-coloured sneaker which makes it different from the other sneakers.

Recommended Reading:

Spot The Difference: Only highly attentive individuals can spot 5 differences in just 7 seconds. Can you?