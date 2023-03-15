Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the crying baby’s lost pacifier in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These types of puzzles are often used as a form of entertainment and are known to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

Want to test how detail-oriented you are?

Then attempt this quick seek and find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Baby’s Lost Pacifier in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above presents a room scene in which toys can be seen scattered around and a baby is crying aloud. The nanny seems to be looking for a pacifier to calm the crying baby.

Your task is to spot the lost pacifier in the room within 6 seconds and help the nanny calm down the baby.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the pacifier you need to watch the image carefully.

Did You Find the Baby’s Pacifier in 6 Seconds?

Finding the baby’s pacifier in the room in 6 seconds is a difficult task.

Individuals with superior observation skills will notice the baby's pacifier more quickly than others.

Have you located the baby's pacifier?

Hurry, because the clock is ticking.

The baby's pacifier may be right in front of your eyes, but you may not notice it at first.

Did you notice the baby's pacifier yet?

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the baby's pacifier within the time limit?

We believe that most of you have found the baby's pacifier by now, while others are still looking.

Do you want to know where the baby's pacifier is?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find the Baby’s Pacifier in 6 Seconds - Solution

The baby’s pacifier can be seen on the left side of the image. It is located next to the bunny.