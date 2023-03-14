Seek and Find Puzzle: Only highly intelligent people can spot 6 hidden words in 11 seconds. Are you one of them?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, word, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to know how attentive you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only the brightest minds can spot an umbrella in the cafe in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Seek and Find - Find 6 Hidden Words in 11 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a farm where apple harvesting is going on. People are busy collecting apples on a bright sunny day.

Wait, are we missing something here?

As the title suggests, there are 6 hidden words in the farm picture which you need to spot in 11 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the 6 words you need to watch the image carefully.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 6 differences between the two pictures in 17 seconds?

Did You Find 6 Hidden Words in 11 Seconds?

Finding the 6 hidden words on the farm is a difficult task. But individuals with excellent observation skills will spot them faster than others.

Are you able to spot two or three words by now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The words are right in front of your eyes and you need to focus on the image to see them clearly.

Have you spotted some more words now?

Four…

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the 6 hidden words in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the words by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know what all the 6 words were and where were they hidden.

Then you must check out the solution below.

Seek and Find Puzzle: You have high attention to detail if you can spot 5 empty bottles in 10 seconds

Find the 6 Hidden Words in 11 Seconds - Solution

The six hidden words are Apple, Cow, Farm, Pick, Sun and Barn. The location of all the words is highlighted in the solution provided below.

