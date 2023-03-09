Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot three plates of pancakes in the kitchen in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to check how detail-oriented you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only a brilliant mind can spot a bear among the bees in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Seek and Find - Find 3 Plates of Pancakes in 6 Seconds

The image shared above presents a kitchen scene where you can see microwave, cutlery, flower pot and other kitchen accessories. But did you miss something?

As the title suggests, there are three plates of pancakes in the kitchen and you need to spot in 6 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the pancakes you need to watch the image carefully.

Did You Find 3 Plates of Pancakes in 6 Seconds?

Finding the pancakes in the kitchen in 6 seconds is a difficult task. But individuals with excellent observation skills will spot the plates quickly.

Have you spotted the pancakes?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The pancakes may be right in front of your eyes and yet you cannot detect it at the first glance.

Did you spot the pancakes now?

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the three plates of pancakes in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the pancakes by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the three plates of pancakes are hidden?

Then you need to check out the solution below.

Find the Pancakes in 6 Seconds - Solution

The pancakes can be spotted in the kitchen in three different places. Their location is marked with circles.

