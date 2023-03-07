Seek and Find Puzzle: Only a brilliant mind can spot a bear among the bees in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test your attention to detail.

Want to check how detail-oriented you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find 6 hidden words in the picture within 13 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Bear among Bees in 7 Seconds

Source: Tediado

The image shared above presents a field scene in which bees can be seen collecting pollen for producing honey. But did you miss something?

As the title suggests, there is a bear among the bees which you need to spot in 7 seconds.

This challenge is a good way to test your attention to detail.

To spot the bear you need to watch the image carefully.

Seek and Find Puzzle: You have hawk vision if you are able to find pineapple in the kitchen in 5 seconds

Did You Find the Bear in 7 Seconds?

Finding the bear among the bees in 7 seconds is a difficult task. But individuals with excellent observation skills will spot the bear faster than others.

Have you spotted the bear?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

The bear may be right in front of your eyes and yet you cannot detect it at the first glance.

Did you spot the bear now?

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the bear in the image successfully?

We believe, most of you may have spotted the bear by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the bear is hidden?

Then you must check out the solution below.

Find the Bear in 7 Seconds - Solution

The bear can be spotted on the bottom right side of the image. It is hiding by disguising itself as a bee, but due to its appearance it can be distinguished from the bees.

Also Read:

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences between the two pictures in 9 seconds?