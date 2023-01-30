Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the wrist watch in the hotel kitchen within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: Finding a hidden thing or object in an image is the basic concept behind a "seek and find" puzzle. Users must search for the thing or object in the image within a specific time period in this activity.

The "seek and find" activity is popular because it can be conducted either individually or in groups. It's also one of the best ways to put your observation skills to the test.

Individuals can use it to better understand their own observation skill levels, and groups can use it to determine who has the best observation skills in the group.

Get ready for a quick “seek and find” challenge where you need to find watch in the image within 5 seconds.

Seek and Find - Find the Wrist Watch in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shows a busy hotel kitchen scene in which you need to find the hidden watch in 5 seconds.

The task is made difficult as there are multiple elements in the image, like chefs, utensils, rats, a cat, etc.

It will test your level of attention, and you can see how detail-oriented you are.

Individuals who possess good observation skills will be able to spot the watch within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the hidden watch.

Have you spotted it?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The watch is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the watch now?

Only two seconds remaining.

Two..

One..

And..

You have exhausted the time limit.

How many of you have spotted the watch in the image successfully?

Some users are still searching for the watch.

Wondering where the watch is hidden?

You can stop looking for the watch now as we will reveal the answer below.

Here is the solution.

Find the Wrist Watch in 5 Seconds - Solution

The watch can be seen on the top of the chimney, it is tangled between the vents of the chimney.

Look here:

