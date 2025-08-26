AP OAMDC Registration 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the AP OAMDC 2025 registration window today, August 26, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the AP Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) must visit the official website of APSCHE to complete the registration and application process.

Students must note that the AP OAMDC web option entry link will be available until August 28, 2025. Based on the choices entered the AP OAMDC seat allotment result 2025 will be declared on August 31, 2025.

AP OAMDC registration 2025 link is available on the official website - oamdc.ucanapply.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply.

AP OAMDC Registration 2025 - Direct Link

AP OAMDC 2025 Important Dates

Check the schedule for AP OAMDC admissions below