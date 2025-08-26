ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
AP OAMDC 2025 Registration Close Today, Apply at oamdc.ucanapply.com

Aug 26, 2025, 11:35 IST

APSCHE will close the AP OAMDC 2025 registration process today, August 26. The link to complete the registration process is available on the official website - oamdc.ucanapply.com. Check the complete schedule and admission details here.

AP OAMDC Registration 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the AP OAMDC 2025 registration window today, August 26, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the AP  Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) must visit the official website of APSCHE to complete the registration and application process.

Students must note that the AP OAMDC web option entry link will be available until August 28, 2025. Based on the choices entered the AP OAMDC seat allotment result 2025 will be declared on August 31, 2025. 

AP OAMDC registration 2025 link is available on the official website - oamdc.ucanapply.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply. 

AP OAMDC Registration 2025 - Direct Link 

AP OAMDC 2025 Important Dates

Check the schedule for AP OAMDC admissions below

Events

Dates

Registration of candidates

August 20 to 26, 2025

Special Category Verification

August 25 to 28, 2025

Exercise of Web Options

August 24 to 28, 2025

Change of Web Options

August 29, 2025

Allotment of Seats

August 31, 2025

AP OAMDC Registration 2025 - Steps to Apply

Candidates applying for AP OAMDC 2025 can follow the steps provided below to complete the application process

  • Visit the official website of AP OAMDC
  • Click the New Registration link 
  • Select Intermediate/Equivalent Board 
  • Enter the Phone Number and Email ID
  • Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Aadhaar Number.
  • Enter the Caste Category.
  • Provide the Email ID and Mobile Number
  • Verify the details displayed on screen.
  • Complete fee payment and click on submit

