Spot The Difference: Can you spot 8 differences in 21 seconds?

Spot the Difference: “Spot the difference” game is all about spotting differences between two similar-looking images.

The user needs to find out all the differences between the two images within the allotted time to complete the challenge successfully.

The logical and analytical skills of individuals will be enhanced with this activity besides providing fun and entertainment to those who attempt it.

Both kids and adults can attempt this activity. This activity can also be attempted in groups to see who has the best observation skills in the group.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out with this activity.

Spot the Difference - Spot 8 Differences in 21 Seconds

Source: Genial

The image shown above depicts two identical pictures where you can see three witches along with a black cat, cooking some magic potion. Although the images are identical, there are 8 differences between the two images, and you have 21 seconds to find them.

The key to solving this challenge is to watch the image carefully and find the differences that come to your attention.

Some of the differences can be very easily spotted, while others may require some searching.

How many differences have you noticed?

Quickly note the differences as the clock is ticking fast.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot most, if not all, of the differences in the allotted time.

Did You Spot 8 Differences in 21 Seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain, stimulating logical and analytical thinking by engaging the brain.

Now, have you spotted all the differences?

There are only a few seconds left.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit has expired.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Wondering what all the 8 differences are?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Spot 8 Differences in 21 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

