Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the letter E in the image in 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a “seek and find” puzzle involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

The “seek and find” activity can attempt it either individually or in groups which makes it popular. It is also one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills.

For individuals, it helps in understanding Individually their observation skill levels, and in groups, it can help identify who has the best observation skills among the group.

Are you game for a quick “seek and find” challenge?

Then find the letter E in the image within 5 seconds.

Seek and Find - Find the Letter E in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shows a classroom scene in which you are asked to spot the letter E within 5 seconds.

This challenge will test your level of attention and see how detail-oriented you are.

Individuals who possess good observation skills will be able to spot the letter E within the time limit. Are you one of them?

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the hidden letter E.

Have you spotted it?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The letter E is not on the right side of the image.

Now with this new clue start looking for the hidden letter E.

The countdown has begun.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you have spotted the letter E in the image successfully?

Some users might still be scratching their heads while searching for the hidden letter.

Curious to know where it is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find Letter E in 5 Seconds - Solution

The letter E can be spotted on a potted plant near the window on the left side of the image. It is green in colour and is on the leaves.

Must Try: