Optical Illusion Test: Can you find a robot deer in the picture in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so special.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills.

One can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges with regular practice.

Do you want to find out how good your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Robot Deer in 9 Seconds

Source: RS Components

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods are available like Mensa IQ Challenge, which can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The image shared above depicts a group of deer, among them a robot deer hiding in plain sight, and you need to find the robot deer in 9 seconds.

It will be a test of your observation skills one that will also help in improving your attention span greatly.

Did You Find the Robot Deer in 9 Seconds?

You are presented with the task of finding the robot deer in the picture, and you have 9 seconds to complete the task.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will find it easier to spot the robot deer.

Although first-timers may require more time than experienced puzzlers. But they will find it challenging as well as interesting.

Have you spotted the robot deer yet?

No?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the robot deer.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The robot deer will differ slightly in appearance from the normal deer.

Only a few seconds are remaining.

Scan the image carefully by zooming in and out to look at all the areas.

The countdown has started.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the robot deer?

Some of the experts might have already solved the problem, while others are still searching for the robot deer.

Curious to know where the robot deer is?

Look below for the solution.

Find the Robot Deer in 9 Seconds - Solution

If you look closely, there is a robot deer that can be seen on the bottom right side of the image, it has a red eye and slightly different facial features that distinguish it from normal deer.

