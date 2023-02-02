Optical Illusion: Only 5% of the people are able to spot the cat in the picture in 10 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking human brains.

Apart from its ability to captivate the human mind, it is also an excellent way to improve your observation skills and attention span.

Are you ready to test how observant you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find The Cat in the Picture in 10 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a room scene with a snow covered road outside. There is a cat hiding somewhere in this image, you need to find it in 10 seconds.

It will be a good test of your observation skills, and it will also help improve your attention span.

Did You Spot the Cat in the Picture in 10 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea of your IQ levels.

Were you able to spot the cat in this image?

Hurry up; almost half of the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

Carefully observe all the areas of the image by zooming in and out of the picture.

You will be able to spot the cat by now.

Did you find the cat yet?

And..

Time’s up.

Now, how many of you have managed to find the clever cat hidden in the picture?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the cat, with your superior observation skills you were able to spot the cat faster than others.

Curious to know where the cat is hiding in the picture?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find the Cat in the Picture in 10 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen hiding under the green towel, it is a black cat, and you can identify the cat by its eyes, which are visible when you zoom the image.

