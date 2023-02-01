Optical Illusion: There is a dog in the forest, we dare you to spot the dog in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Have you ever wondered why some images fool your eyes? Have you ever considered that there is more to an image than meets the eye?

If the answer to all these questions is a thumping yes, then, my friend, you have experienced the magic of optical illusions.

There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking human brains.

Apart from its ability to captivate the human mind, it is also an excellent way to improve your observation skills and attention span.

Are you ready to test how observant you are?

Then, channel the inner Sherlock in you and find the dog hiding in forest in 7 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find The Dog in Forest in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see a forest scene. But did you miss something else?

As the title suggests, a dog is hiding in the forest, and you have 7 seconds to spot the dog.

Can you spot the dog in the forest in 7 seconds?

If you do, know that you have a razor-sharp brain and superior observation skills. You can use your talent in jobs that require focus and concentration and achieve high success in your career.

Did You Spot the Dog in the Forest in 7 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea about your IQ levels.

Were you able to spot the dog that has blended skillfully with the forest in this image?

Hurry up, almost half of the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

Tick.. Tock..

Carefully observe all the areas of the image by zooming in and out of the picture.

You will be able to spot the dog by now.

Did you find the dog yet?

And..

Time’s up.

Now, how many of you have managed to find the clever dog hidden in the forest?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the dog, as said above you have superior observation skills which helped you spot the dog faster than others.

Curious to know where the dog is hiding in the forest?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find the Dog in the Forest in 7 Seconds - Solution

The dog can be seen on the left side of the image, it is an adorable dog with beige and white coloured fur, which blended with the fallen leaves from trees of the forest making it indistinguishable.

