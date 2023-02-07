Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot a dog in the cornfield in 11 seconds

Optical Illusion: “Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time. It proves to be a good exercise for the brain.

Regular practice of optical illusions is suggested to be helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this quick optical illusion test now.

Source: Reddit

The above-shared image depicts a cornfield on a bright sunny morning. There is a dog that is hiding in plain sight in the cornfield.

You need to find the dog in 11 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did you find the Dog in 11 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find a dog in 11 seconds. It is difficult to spot the dog at first glance as it has expertly blended in with the surroundings.

Individuals who have good observation skills will be able to find the hidden dog quickly.

Were you able to spot the dog?

Hurry up; not much time is remaining.

The countdown has started.

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you found the dog within the time limit?

We believe some eagle-eyed users have quickly spotted the dog with their excellent observation skills.

Some of the users might still be perplexed about being unable to find the dog.

Curious to know where the dog is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Dog in 11 Seconds - Solution

The dog can be seen looking towards the camera, it is a beige-coloured pup, and it matches the dried leaves and hay in the field making it difficult to see at first glance.

