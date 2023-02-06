Optical Illusion Test: Only 2% of people can find the hidden man in 8 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking human brains.

Optical illusions are a great way to put your intelligence to the test. Optical illusions provide much-needed exercise for our brains.

Regular practice of optical illusions is helpful in boosting the power of observation and improving the attention span of individuals.

Would you like to test how observant you are?

Then, this quick optical illusion challenge is what you need to try now.

Optical Illusion Test - Find The Hidden Man in 8 Seconds

Source: Scream Gallery

The optical illusion test presented before you is to find a hidden man in the image within 8 seconds.

Get, set, go..

This is a straightforward challenge that will test your intelligence and observation skills.

The time is ticking away fast.

Did you find the Hidden Man in 8 Seconds?

It is difficult to spot the hidden man at first glance as he has expertly blended in with the surroundings.

Individuals who have good observation skills will be able to find the hidden man quicker than others.

Were you able to spot the hidden man?

Hurry up; not much time is remaining.

The countdown has started.

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you found the hidden man within the time limit?

We believe some eagle-eyed users have quickly spotted the hidden man with their excellent observation skills.

Some of the users might still be perplexed on being unable to find the hidden man.

Curious to know where the hidden man is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Man in 8 Seconds - Solution

The hidden man can be spotted in the centre of the image. The hidden man is an internationally acclaimed camouflage artist Liu Bolin.

