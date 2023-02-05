Optical Illusion Challenge: Only a genius can find the number 3 in the picture in 3 seconds. Are you the one?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens also enjoy solving optical illusion problems. It is an engaging way to spend time, and with this, they can also demonstrate their intellectual prowess to friends and peers.

Studies indicate that optical illusions improve individuals' concentration and observation skills.

Want to know how observant you are?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find a robot deer in the picture in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Number 3 in 3 Seconds

The image shared above shows a series of numbers, and as suggested by the title, the challenge for you is to find the number 3 in the series of numbers in 3 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the number 3 within the time limit.

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the sole means of doing so.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to find out your IQ.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a hidden face on the scissors in 5 seconds?

Did You Find the Number 3 in 3 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

Have you spotted where Number 3 is?

Hurry up; not much time is left.

Need a hint?

It is not on the left side of the image.

Do you see the number now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the number 3?

Wondering where it is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Number 3 in 3 Seconds - Solution

The number 3 can be spotted on the bottom right side, just above the last row. It is placed after the number 8.

