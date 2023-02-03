Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a hidden face on the scissors in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which mean to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind.

Optical illusions are a great way to put your intelligence to the test. Optical illusions provide much-needed exercise for our brains.

Regular practice of optical illusions can help boost your power of observation and improve your attention.

Are you ready for a quick challenge to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hidden Face on Scissors in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a pair of scissors being held by a person; there is a face hiding in plain sight, and you need to find the face on the scissors within 5 seconds to successfully complete the challenge.

It will be a test of your observation skills, and it will also help improve your attention span.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods are available like Mensa IQ Challenge, which can help you identify your true IQ levels.

Did You Find the Face in 5 Seconds?

The challenge is to find a face, and you have 5 seconds to spot it.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will find it easier to spot the hidden face.

Those trying it for the first time will find it challenging as well as interesting. First-timers may require more time than experienced puzzlers.

Have you spotted the face yet?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the face.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The face can be present anywhere in the image.

Half of the allotted time is already over.

Only a few seconds are remaining.

The countdown has started.

Tick.. Tock..

2..

1..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the face?

Curious to know where the face is?

Then, you must check the solution provided below.

Find the Hidden Face on Scissors in 5 Seconds - Solution

If you look closely, there is a face that is visible on the right scissor that resembles the face of the famous physicist Nikola Tesla.

