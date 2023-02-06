Seek and Find Puzzle: You are a genius if you can find the hidden parrot on the balcony in 7 seconds

Seek and Find Puzzle: Finding a hidden thing or object in an image is the basic concept behind a "seek and find" puzzle. It will be a good test of your observation skills.

Users must search for the thing or object in the image within a pre-defined time limit to successfully complete the challenge.

The "seek and find" challenge is a popular activity which can be attempted alone or in groups.

A similar challenge is presented before you here, where you need to find a hidden parrot in the balcony scene in 7 seconds' time.

Do you have it in you to find a hidden parrot in the balcony scene in 7 seconds?

Let’s find out.

Seek and Find - Find the Hidden Parrot in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shows a balcony scene in a gated society where you can see a pet bird owner is perplexed as his pet bird has escaped from its cage.

You can see groups of pigeons in this picture, but they are not what you are looking for.

The missing bird is a parrot as suggested by the title.

Making the task difficult is the clever parrot which is hiding in plain sight within the image.

Only those individuals who are detail-oriented and possess good observation skills will be able to spot the parrot within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the hidden parrot.

Did you find the Parrot in 7 Seconds?

The parrot is expertly hiding in the balcony scene and the clock is ticking fast.

Any progress yet?

Looks like you can do with some sort of hint now.

Here you go.

The parrot is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the parrot now?

Only three seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit has been exhausted.

How many of you spotted the parrot in the image successfully?

Most of you might have spotted the parrot by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the parrot is hidden?

Stop looking for the parrot now and check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Parrot in 7 Seconds - Solution

The parrot can be seen perched on the curtains on one of the balconies on the left side of the image.

It has yellow beaks and is present on the balcony on the extreme left side.

