Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the odd mushroom in the image in 4 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic concept behind a “seek and find” puzzle involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

The “seek and find” activity can be attempted either individually or in groups which makes it popular. It is also one of the best ways to test and improve your observation skills.

To individuals, it helps in understanding Individually their observation skill levels, and in groups, it can help identify who has the best observation skills among the group.

Are you game for a quick “seek and find” challenge?

Then find the odd mushroom in the image within 4 seconds.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a hidden trumpet in this image within 8 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Mushroom in 4 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shows a forest scene in which you need to find the odd mushroom in the forest in 4 seconds.

This challenge will test your level of attention and see how detail-oriented you are.

Individuals who possess good observation skills will be able to spot the odd mushroom within the time limit. Are you one of them?

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot the odd mushroom.

Have you spotted it?

No?

Seek and Find: Can you find two carrots, two cookies, a toast and a cat in 10 seconds?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The odd mushroom is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the mushroom now?

Only two seconds remaining.

Two..

One..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you have spotted the mushroom in the image successfully?

Some users might still be scratching their heads while searching for the odd mushroom.

Curious to know where it is located?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Odd Mushroom in 4 Seconds - Solution

The odd mushroom can be seen on the top of a hedgehog which is sitting on a tree trunk, it is odd due to white coloured polka dots on it.

Must Try:

Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 5 words in the image within 41 seconds?

Optical Illusion: You have a razor-sharp brain if you are able to spot a dog among polar bears in 10 seconds